Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Great News for Retirees: 2 Reasons Your Social Security Check Could Be Bigger in 2023

By Trevor Jennewine – Dec 1, 2022 at 6:05AM

Key Points

  • Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% in 2023, meaning the average retired worker will receive an additional $146 per month.
  • The standard Medicare Part B premium will drop 3% in 2023, meaning the typical participant will save $5.20 per month.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Runaway inflation has been an obstacle for many retired Americans this year, but changes to Social Security and Medicare could provide a little more financial security next year.

Inflation has hovered near a four-decade high for the better part of the past year, driving double-digit price increases in necessities like groceries, gasoline, and electricity. To make matters worse, the standard Medicare Part B premium received one of the largest price hikes in history this year. Those events have eaten away at the buying power of Social Security benefits, making life difficult for millions of retired Americans.

Fortunately, changes to Social Security and Medicare in 2023 should ease the burden. Here are two reasons retired workers will receive a bigger Social Security check next year.

1. An unusually large cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits

The Social Security Administration (SSA) implements an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to keep benefits aligned with rising prices. After suffering the worst bout of inflation in four decades in 2022, it should come as no surprise that beneficiaries will get the largest COLA in four decades in 2023. Specifically, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7% next year, marking the biggest raise since 1982.

How will that impact Social Security checks? The average retired worker will receive an extra $146 per month next year, according to the SSA, but that figure will vary from person to person. For instance, anyone that received the maximum monthly Social Security benefit of $4,194 in 2022 will get an extra $365 each month in 2023.

Fortunately, anyone can estimate how the 8.7% COLA will impact their monthly Social Security check by multiplying their current benefit by 1.087. Alternatively, the SSA will send COLA notices by mail in December detailing updated benefit information for 2023. Beneficiaries can also view the COLA notice in the Message Center of their my Social Security account.

2. A rare decrease in the standard Medicare Part B premium

Most people become eligible for Medicare at age 65, three years after they reach eligibility for Social Security retirement benefits. Medicare Part A covers inpatient care in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, while Medicare Part B covers outpatient care, durable medical equipment, and some preventative services like vaccines. Most people get Part A for free, but beneficiaries must pay a premium for Part B, and those premiums are deducted directly from monthly Social Security checks.

To that end, when the standard Part B premium jumped 14.5% to $170.10 per month in 2022, it put a sizable dent in the Social Security benefits paid to retired workers. But the exact opposite will happen next year. The standard Part B premium will fall 3% to $164.90 per month -- marking only the second decrease in the last two decades. Most Social Security beneficiaries over age 65 will save $5.20 per month on Part B coverage next year.

The downside to a bigger Social Security check

On the whole, the unusually large Social Security COLA coupled with the rare decrease in Medicare Part B premiums is good news for retired workers. A bigger Social Security check in 2023 could help restore some of the buying power benefits lost in 2022. But there is a downside. A bigger Social Security check in 2023 will also mean a bigger tax bill for some beneficiaries when they file their 2023 tax returns in early 2024.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

IRA GettyImages-512752254
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
 Young Woman And Her Dog In City Bus
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had To Start From Scratch
 Older woman taking notes laptop GettyImages-1143057831
Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That
 Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
 Mature person holding pen and looking at document
No Chance of Maxing Out Your 401(k) in 2023? Make This Your Goal Instead

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings
Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
mobile pay check out cashier
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services