Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?

By Dan Caplinger – Dec 1, 2022 at 6:17AM

Key Points

  • Traditional IRA holders have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their retirement accounts.
  • The current age for RMDs is 72.
  • But lawmakers have a pair of proposals that could raise that age as early as next year, with an eventual move to 75.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The answer depends on what happens in Washington.

Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and for traditional IRAs, there comes a time when people must start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their retirement accounts. Most withdrawals from traditional IRAs, including RMDs, get included in taxable income and increase your tax bill, so it's understandable why many people prefer to delay taking distributions as long as possible. However, some lawmakers in Washington hope to give retirees some extra time before they have to start taking money out of their retirement accounts.

The current RMD age: 72

Under current law, those who are 72 or older by the end of the calendar year have to take RMDs from their traditional IRAs, as well as 401(k)s or similar work-sponsored retirement plans. If you just turned 72 in 2022, then you can put off taking money out of your retirement accounts until April 1, 2023, but otherwise, the deadline is Dec. 31.

Road sign reading IRA.

Image source: Getty Images.

Congress has made it very clear that it takes the RMD rules quite seriously. If you don't manage to take your RMD on time, you could face an IRS penalty of 50% of the amount you should have taken out of your retirement accounts.

What new proposals from Washington would do to the RMD age

If lawmakers don't pass any changes to the current law, the RMD age of 72 would continue to apply in 2023. However, Washington is considering a couple of proposals that would potentially lead to an increase in the age at which RMDs become mandatory.

Under the SECURE 2.0 bill, the RMD age would gradually move from 72 to 75. An immediate one-year increase in the RMD age to 73 would take effect for the 2023 tax year. It would stay there at 73 for several years before climbing to 74 in 2030. The last move would take place for the 2033 tax year, with a final boost to 75.

The SECURE 2.0 bill has already gotten the support of the House of Representatives, which passed it by a vote of 414 to 5. The result shows the bipartisan nature of the bill and the ability of the legislation's supporters to transcend party lines.

However, the Senate hasn't yet taken up the SECURE 2.0 bill. Instead, it's looking at a different version of the proposed legislation. Under what's called the EARN Act, retirees wouldn't see a boost in the RMD age anytime soon, with it remaining at 72 through 2031. However, for the 2032 tax year and beyond, the Senate version of the bill would skip all the intermediate steps of its House-passed counterpart and immediately raise the RMD age all the way to 75 in one fell swoop.

When taking IRA money earlier can be a good thing

There's no question that a higher RMD age gives you more choices in how you use your retirement savings. Even if the RMD age does rise, you might still want to consider taking distributions earlier than later.

For instance, most people see their taxable income plunge once they stop working. If you're in a low tax bracket, you might be able to take distributions and pay just 10% to 12% in federal tax on them. Doing that in your mid- to late-60s and early 70s can be smarter than taking nothing because it could reduce your RMDs and prevent you from paying higher tax rates of 22% to 24% or more.

Nevertheless, a higher RMD age puts the decision in your hands. For those who want their retirement savings to grow tax-deferred as long as possible, Washington's latest proposals are exactly what retirees want to see.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Retiree 5
Great News for Retirees: 2 Reasons Your Social Security Check Could Be Bigger in 2023
 Young Woman And Her Dog In City Bus
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had To Start From Scratch
 Older woman taking notes laptop GettyImages-1143057831
Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That
 Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
 Mature person holding pen and looking at document
No Chance of Maxing Out Your 401(k) in 2023? Make This Your Goal Instead

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings
Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
mobile pay check out cashier
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services