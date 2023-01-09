How to 10x Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

To be as financially prepared for retirement as possible, it's important to save money, but it's more important to make sure you're growing that money and receiving good long-term returns. Luckily, this doesn't have to be hard. It's very possible to 10x your retirement savings while barely lifting a finger. It's all about time and consistency.

Let compounding work its magic

When investing for retirement, the greatest thing on your side is time. The reason time is so important isn't necessarily because you can save more (although that's important); it's because of compounding. Compounding happens when the money you make on your investments begins to make money on itself.

For example, if you invest $1,000 and earn 10%, you'll make $100. If you reinvest the $100 and earn another 10%, you'll now make $110. Assuming you reinvest the $110 and earn another 10%, you'll now make $121. It's a wealth-building cycle, but for compound earnings to really work its magic, it needs time.

To really see the power of compounding, let's imagine you invest $10,000 right now for retirement. If you invest the $10,000 into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV 2.28%) -- which has historically returned around 10% annually over the long run -- here's the approximate amount you'd have accumulated at different years invested.

Years Invested Annual Return (Including Fees) Amount Accumulated 10 9.97% $25,866 20 9.97% $66,908 25 9.97% $107,610 30 9.97% $173,071 40 9.97% $447,681