Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Should You Keep Saving for Retirement if a Recession Hits in 2023?

By Maurie Backman – Jan 15, 2023 at 5:18AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In some cases, the answer is actually no.

Will a recession hit in 2023? At this point, things could really go either way. In 2022, the Federal Reserve doubled down on interest rate hikes, raising rates aggressively in an attempt to slow the pace of inflation. And the Fed isn't done raising rates, either.

In fact, in late November, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is looking to get inflation back down into the 2% range. And the only way to get there in an expedited fashion is to keep forging forward with rate hikes.

A person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Those rate hikes, however, could cause a major pullback in consumer spending. That has the potential to batter stocks across a range of industries -- notably retail and hospitality. It could also drive the economy into recession territory, leading to a notable uptick in unemployment.

But that may not happen. In December, the Consumer Price Index rose 6.5% annually. That represents a much slower pace than what we saw in November. And if that trend continues, the Fed might back down on rate hikes after all.

Without a crystal ball, however, we can't predict what will happen. So it's best to brace for a potential recession in 2023. But should you keep up your retirement savings efforts if economic conditions worsen, or should you take a break? Well, it depends.

Put your near-term needs ahead of retirement

The importance of saving well for retirement cannot be emphasized enough. Seniors who retire mostly or solely on Social Security often wind up cash-strapped. So it's essential to have additional income sources to tap, and funds in an IRA or 401(k) plan can serve that purpose.

But while you may be of the mindset that retirement savings deserve priority in your budget, the reality is that, sometimes, long-term goals have to be pushed aside to cope with economic circumstances. And if things worsen in 2023, you may reach a point where you have to cut back on IRA or 401(k) contributions to focus on shoring up your near-term savings instead.

In fact, if at this very moment, you don't have enough money in a regular savings account to cover three full months of essential bills, do not put another dime into your IRA or 401(k). Instead, pump more money into your emergency fund so that if economic conditions worsen and your job ends up on the chopping block, you'll have a means of paying your bills without resorting to debt.

It's all about priorities

Saving for retirement is important, but your near-term financial needs must come first. Period. So if economic conditions worsen and your wages are cut or you grow increasingly worried about losing your job, it's really OK to temporarily reduce your IRA or 401(k) contributions -- or even stop making them, period.

There's a lot of pressure to save for retirement due largely to Social Security potentially looking at benefit cuts in the not-so-distant future. But that doesn't mean hitting pause on your IRA or 401(k) contributions is unacceptable if the circumstances warrant it. Telling yourself that could help you get through a recession more easily if that scenario comes to be.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Hands behind head
Why I Plan to Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Social Security -- and You Probably Should, Too
 mature couple discussing finances with pens and paper
3 IRA Mistakes to Avoid in 2023
 Woman 40s laptop GettyImages-1393851480
I'm Planning to Claim Social Security at 70 -- but Not for the Reason You Might Think
 Serious person with hand on chin looking at laptop
Too Many Workers Are Making This Mistake With Their Retirement Savings
 Getty - grandfather granddaddy grandparent grandchildren grandkids family
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cash Benefit Retirement Congress Check Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
Investor 68
2 FAANG Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market
person sitting at a desk looking at a computer and smiling
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Man holding cash - dividends
Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services