Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Social Security Actually Running Out of Money?

By Maurie Backman – Feb 26, 2023 at 5:04AM

Key Points

  • Social Security might have to cut benefits once its trust funds run dry.
  • While reduced benefits are a distinct possibility, the program isn't in danger of going away.
  • However, it's a good idea not to rely too heavily on Social Security, even though it's not disappearing.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's important to know how bad the program's financial situation really is.

There's a reason so many workers today are worried about Social Security disappearing on them. The program is facing a serious financial shortfall. And if lawmakers don't take steps to address it, and soon, benefit cuts could be on the table.

But despite that possibility, Social Security is not, in fact, running out of money completely. Here's why that simply can't happen.

Social Security cards.

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security's main funding source is alive and well

Social Security gets the bulk of its revenue from payroll taxes (the ones we all like to grumble about paying). So as long as we have an active workforce, the program can continue getting funded.

So why the need for benefit cuts? The reason is that baby boomers are expected to exit the workforce in droves in the coming years. And while younger workers will surely come in to take their place, they're not expected to do so at a rapid enough pace.

As such, Social Security is looking at a reduction in revenue. To compensate, it will need to tap its trust funds to keep up with scheduled benefits. Once those trust funds run dry, though, benefit cuts may have to happen. And those trust funds may be out of money in just a little more than a decade from now.

To be clear, though, there's a world of difference between benefit cuts and Social Security disappearing completely. The latter is not a scenario that's on the table in any shape or form. But even with that in mind, you still don't want to rely too heavily on Social Security for one big reason.

Those benefits won't sustain you -- even without cuts

While you should expect to receive income from Social Security in retirement, the reality is that those benefits -- even without cuts -- will only replace about 40% of your preretirement wages if you're an average earner. And most seniors need a lot more money than that to live comfortably. So either way, don't bank too heavily on Social Security, and make sure you take savings matters into your own hands.

Inflation has been straining a lot of people's budgets, so it may be a struggle to fund your retirement savings. But if you can manage to sock away $300 a month in an IRA or 401(k) over the next 30 years and you invest that money at an 8% average annual return, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you'll end up with a nest egg worth about $408,000. Make it $350 a month, and you're looking at more like $476,000.

All told, you don't have to worry that Social Security is completely running out of money. The program will still be able to pay you some sort of benefit once you retire. But that benefit may be smaller than anticipated due to universal cuts. And even if those don't come down the pike, retiring on Social Security alone might lead to a world of financial struggles. Saving for retirement could help you avoid that unwanted scenario.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

022123-sp500-37-years
How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger
 Older man taking notes at a laptop_GettyImages-689980076
If You Can't Answer These 3 Questions, You're Not Ready for Social Security
 A person at a laptop covering their face_GettyImages-1254062291
The Average 401(k) Is Down Almost $27,000 Over the Past Year
 Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Uh-Oh, Social Security's Trust Funds May Run Out of Money Sooner Than Expected
 Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Social Security's Baby Problem Has Turned Into a Multitrillion-Dollar Pitfall

Our Most Popular Articles

young person using a phone and calculator and smiling
Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $3,000 Into $84,000 With Next to No Effort
GettyImages-1187235213
Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Couple looking at laptop
3 Top Stocks to Invest $3,000 in Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services