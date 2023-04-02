Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Social Security Rules You Should Know Ahead of Retirement

By Maurie Backman – Apr 2, 2023 at 5:18AM

Key Points

  • You might end up heavily reliant on Social Security once your career wraps up.
  • It's important to know when you're entitled to benefits and understand the implications of filing for them at different ages.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Keep these in mind to get the most from your benefits.

Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for many older Americans, those benefits are instrumental in helping them stay afloat financially.

Now ideally, you'll kick off retirement with a nice amount of savings so that Social Security doesn't have to constitute your only, or even your primary, source of senior income. But even so, it's important to make the most of the benefits you're entitled to. And do so, you'll first need to know these essential rules.

Two people at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You're only entitled to your full monthly once full retirement age arrives

You may have heard that you're able to collect Social Security once you reach age 62. That's totally true. But if you want the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your personal earnings history, then you'll need to wait until full retirement age, or FRA, to sign up.

FRA hinges on your year of birth, and you can consult this table to see what your FRA looks like:

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960 or later

67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Keep in mind that if you're married, you and your spouse might each have a different FRA, and that should inform your respective claiming decisions.

2. A delayed filing will give you a larger monthly benefit for life

There's no rule stating that you have to sign up for Social Security once your FRA arrives. Rather, you're allowed to delay your filing indefinitely.

However, it's a good idea to sign up for Social Security by the time you turn 70. For each year you delay your filing past FRA and up until the age of 70, your benefits will grow 8%. But beyond age 70, there's no financial incentive to delay your claim.

3. Surviving spouses get 100% of what their partners collect

You may be focused on your own financial needs and goals in the context of claiming Social Security, and that's understandable. But if you're married, you should know that if your spouse outlives you, they'll be entitled to survivors benefits from Social Security that are equal to 100% of your monthly benefit. And that might influence your filing choice quite a bit.

You may, for example, be inclined to claim benefits early so you can enjoy that money sooner. But knowing that your spouse might rely on survivors benefits upon your passing might motivate you to wait until FRA or delay your filing so you can leave your life partner with a higher monthly income stream.

In fact, it's really important to consider your spouse's financial needs if you're a lot older than they are, and if you don't have a particularly large nest egg to fall back on for retirement income. A higher monthly Social Security benefit could help compensate for less savings and help ensure that your spouse doesn't end up struggling financially in your absence.

Social Security is loaded with rules, and it can be tricky to keep track of each and every one. But these essential rules are ones you definitely shouldn't gloss over in the course of filing for benefits.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Man mid aged laptop stressed
3 Surprising Ways People Leave Retirement Money on the Table
 Buffett16 TMF
3 Warren Buffett Investment Strategies to Help Build Your Retirement Savings
 Middle aged man serious looking at documents GettyImages-1372745764
Should Working Longer Be Your Backup Plan if You Don't Manage to Build Retirement Savings?
 Older man laptop annoyed GettyImages-1062933262
3 Signs You Might Regret Your Social Security Filing
 Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Here's the Simplest Thing You Can Do to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

Our Most Popular Articles

Watching Market Crash Through Floor
4 Dividend Stocks to Sell Now
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Amazing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Bear Market Stock Chart Quarter Report Financial Metrics Invest Getty
This Market Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong After World War II: Here's Where It Says Stocks Are Headed
Unhappy clown sitting on a couch. Joke. April Fools
April Fool! We're Not Buying the Rally in These 3 Growth Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services