Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Reasons I Plan to Downsize My Home as a Retiree

By Maurie Backman – Apr 12, 2023 at 12:36AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You may want to consider going a similar route.

I grew up in New York City, where square footage tends to come at a premium. As such, I'm more than used to the idea of living in a smaller home, and I never really minded having less space until I had kids.

These days, I live in a nice-sized suburban home that's probably four times the size of the home I grew up in. And while it's a fairly expensive home to own and maintain, it makes sense to give my kids room to spread out.

But one of the first moves I plan to make in retirement (or perhaps ahead of it) is to downsize to a much smaller home. Here's why.

Two people next to a car holding moving boxes.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. I don't want sky-high property taxes eating away at my retirement income

I'm doing my best to save for retirement by prioritizing my nest egg. These days, I not only max out a solo 401(k), but I also put money into a taxable brokerage account and HSA in the hopes of setting myself up with a nice income stream later in life.

But saving money at that level requires some sacrifices on my part. It means taking on extra work and minimizing my spending in different expense categories. And so the last thing I want to do is spend my career building savings only to fork over a large chunk of my retirement income to property taxes later in life. I'd rather shrink my square footage and slash that bill.

2. I don't want to spend my days worrying about maintenance

The more house you have to maintain, the more time and money you're apt to spend on upkeep. That's something I might have the patience and energy for now. But I don't know that I'll have it once I'm older.

Also, as it is, I plan to work in some capacity during retirement. And the reasons for that are multifold.

First, I'm someone who thrives on structure, so I think working is the sort of thing that's important for my mental health. And also, while I'm trying my hardest to build retirement savings, I don't know how well my nest egg will hold up. As such, I hope to work as a retiree for the financial benefit, too.

But because I intend to hold down a job, I don't want to have to worry about spending hours each week on home maintenance in retirement. And the less space I have, the less of an issue that becomes.

3. I don't think I'll need the space

I'd like to say I won't be the kind of parent who pushes her children to leave the nest for good once they go off to college. But my parenting style has always been to encourage independence, so I'm hoping not to have grown, adult kids living under my roof for too long once they've gotten their degrees. And if that's the case, I won't need as much space as I do right now.

A move that makes sense for a lot of people

It's fairly common for seniors to downsize their homes once retirement rolls around. Doing so could mean not only spending less money on property taxes and maintenance, but also walking away with a nice home sale profit.

Of course, it's not always easy to part with a home you've lived in for years. On my end, I'm sure I'll have moments of feeling sentimental about the home where my kids took their first steps. But the practical side of me knows that hanging on to a larger home in retirement just doesn't pay for many reasons. And that alone should help me feel good about my decision to downsize once I'm able to act on it.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

senior couple on sailboat POC
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
 Smiling senior couple looking at adorable dog
4 Serious Differences Between Men and Women When It Comes to Retirement
 Social Security cards 5_GettyImages-641228186
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
 A person deep in thought
Claiming Social Security at 67? You Might Regret That.
 Woman 30s laptop desk with documents
401(k) Contribution Rates Are Rising, but There's More Work to Be Done

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 5
1 Magnificent Growth Stock With 840% Upside, According to Wall Street
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 662% to 741% Upside, According to Wall Street
An IT professional analyzing a laptop while plugged into a server
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A person deep in thought
Claiming Social Security at 67? You Might Regret That.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services