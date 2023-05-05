Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Here's Why I'm Pushing My 70-Year-Old Father to Keep Working

By Maurie Backman – May 5, 2023 at 5:18AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's the right move for him for more reasons than one.

My father always used to say that his goal was to stop working once his 70th birthday arrived. His logic was that at that point, he'd have put in his time in the workforce and would be entitled to a more relaxed lifestyle.

But my dad turned 70 late last year. And as of now, he's still holding down a full-time job.

Some of his friends who are retired have encouraged him to join their ranks. But I keep telling Dad that it's in his best interest to keep working as long as possible. Here's why.

It's not just about the money

My father contributed steadily to his workplace 401(k) plan for much of his career. He has amassed a decent-sized nest egg.

Two smiling people with arms around each other.

Image source: Getty Images.

Also, because my father continued to work throughout his 60s, he had no need to file for Social Security during that time. The only reason he filed for benefits after turning 70 was that there was no financial incentive to wait any longer, since you don't get credit for delaying Social Security once your 70th birthday arrives.

The point is that while collecting a paycheck from work is certainly helpful for my father, he has access to other sources of income. So the reason I think he should continue working isn't mostly financial. Rather, I'm convinced that working is essential to his mental and physical well-being.

My father is the type of person who can be content sitting at home, reading the paper and watching reruns on TV. Those are fine activities for a rainy Saturday. But they're not what I want my father to be doing with his time day in, day out.

I'm worried that if Dad retires, he'll struggle to stay busy, get bored, and annoy my mom, who's busy being a full-time caregiver to my elderly grandmother. I'm also worried that the restlessness will make him feel bad about retiring and regret that decision.

Furthermore, while my father largely works from home these days, he does get out for work meetings. And I'm a firm believer that getting out of the house is an important thing.

Granted, if Dad were to retire, he'd perhaps have more time to take walks and exercise. But still, having a place to go for professional purposes on occasion is a good thing. And if my dad wants to get more exercise while working, he can always take some of his already remote meetings from the treadmill he has in the house.

All told, I think holding down a job is a good thing for my dad, even though he's clearly at an age at which it wouldn't be unreasonable to retire. So I plan to continue to encourage him to keep working as long as it's not overly stressful for him.

To be clear, it's not that I think my father hasn't paid his dues. He absolutely deserves to retire if doing so will make him happy. I'm just not convinced that's actually what's going to happen.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Retiree 13
Social Security May Need to Cut Benefits In 2034. Here's What Retirees Must Know
 awestruck shocked staring in surprise
Women Just Had a Major Investing Glow-Up. 3 Things You Need to Know
 senior woman looking outside care facility
4 Reasons You Can't Live Off Social Security Alone in Retirement
 Older man denim shirt laptop_GettyImages-622914958
Struggling With Your Social Security Filing Decision? 3 Questions to Ask Yourself.
 retirement planning notebook
1 Massively Underrated Retirement Account You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett11 TMF
Warren Buffett's Big AI Bet
cleanroom
1 Incredibly Undervalued Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in May
An advisor explaining a chart to clients.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Analysts Expect Will Rise by at Least 50%
It's time to celebrate (55)
1 Growth Stock Down 53% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services