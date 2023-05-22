Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Social Security Won't Pay All of Your Bills. But These Income Sources Might.

By Maurie Backman – May 22, 2023 at 5:02AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You'll need more than your monthly benefit to stay afloat.

As of early 2023, the average senior on Social Security was looking at a monthly benefit of $1,827. If that doesn't sound like a lot of money, well, it isn't.

Now if you're nearing with retirement and happen to have a massive nest egg to fall back on, you're in pretty good shape. The problem is that many people don't have tons of savings and therefore become pretty reliant on Social Security once their careers wrap up.

A better bet, though, is to line up some other income sources for yourself. Here are a few to look at.

A person with a laptop on a couch.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Investment income

Ideally, you'll have some amount of money invested during your retirement. And at that stage of life, it could pay to focus on assets that pay you on a regular cadence.

Municipal bonds fit that bill. Not only do they commonly pay interest twice a year, but those interest payments are exempt from federal taxes. And if you buy municipal bonds issued by your state of residence, you can avoid state and local taxes as well.

You may also want to consider holding dividend stocks in retirement. Unlike municipal bonds, where your interest payments are part of your bond's contract, companies are never forced to pay dividends, even if they start out doing so. But if you invest in companies with a long history of paying dividends, chances are, you'll have that reliable stream of income to look forward to in retirement as well.

2. Rental income

If you have a larger home you're not looking to downsize, renting it out in some capacity could be a great way to drum up retirement income. If your home has a finished basement or other separate living quarters, you could line up ongoing monthly rental income that helps you cover your expenses. But if that's not your cup of tea, you can look to rent out your home during those times when you won't be using it.

3. Income from a job

Working during retirement is a great way to boost your income. And on top of earning money, it might allow you to save money.

It's important to stay busy once your career wraps up, and working is a great way to do that. If you don't spend at least a few hours a week working, that's another set of hours you'll have to fill. And it might cost you money to do that.

Plus, these days, working as a retiree doesn't have to mean committing to a preset, rigid schedule. Joining the gig economy could allow you to generate earnings while still getting to do the things you love.

Unless you're really looking at a giant monthly benefit from Social Security, there's a good chance you'll need additional income to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. If you load up on the right investments, monetize your home, and push yourself to work, in some capacity, you may find that you're able to get by quite nicely in retirement without experiencing the financial stress so many seniors do.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

A person looking out the window, smiling.
Planning to Retire in 2050? 2 Simple Ways to Boost Your Savings
 Social Security cards 3_GettyImages-488815648
Social Security Beneficiaries Have Lost 36% of Their Buying Power Since 2000
 Older man laptop upset
Plan to Claim Social Security at 62? The Government Could Throw a Wrench in That
 older man guitar stage GettyImages-1349230827
Here's Why It Pays to Join the Gig Economy Before You Retire
 Joe Biden - Official WH Photo by Adam Schultz
How Will Joe Biden Change Social Security If He Wins Re-Election?

Our Most Popular Articles

A person sitting at a desk reviewing documents in front of a computer monitor
A Bull Market Is Coming -- 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 1,058%, According to Wall Street
artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Prediction: These Will Be the First 4 Stocks to Top $5 Trillion
People viewing a mobile device in front of stacks of supercomputers
3 Super Stocks Down 70% to 88% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Dividend growth hundred dollar bills arrow up
Buying $1,000 of These Dividend Stocks Could Supply Passive Income Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services