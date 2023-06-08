It's common for retirees to aim to maximize their income in their golden years, while minimizing their taxes. It's good to do so, because millions of Americans have not saved as much as they'd like or as much as they'll need in retirement -- and Social Security won't deliver enough for most people to live on.

The average Social Security retirement benefit was only $1,835 as of April 2023. Over the course of a year, that's just about $22,000. Yes, you'll receive more if your earnings have been above average, but not that much more. The biggest benefit was recently $4,555 per month -- or less than $55,000 for the year.

Thus, many people would do well to take some steps to increase their future Social Security benefits -- while looking into how to minimize the taxation of those benefits. Fortunately, most states don't tax Social Security benefits.

The 38 states that don't tax Social Security benefits

Here are the 38 non-taxing states -- and you can add the District of Columbia to the list as well.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The 12 states that tax Social Security benefits

That list falls short of 50 states, though -- because there are 12 states that do tax Social Security benefits -- to some degree. Let's name names:

Colorado

Connecticut

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Social Security taxation isn't that big a deal in many states

If you live in one of those 12 states, don't rush to pack your bags and relocate just yet -- because in many cases, they tax with a light touch.

For example, in Colorado, those 65 or older get to deduct all of their Social Security benefits from their taxable income. It's only those younger than 65 who face taxation -- and only after they've deducted up to $20,000 of their retirement income, including Social Security, from their taxable income.

And in Kansas, those with adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less face no taxation at all on their Social Security benefits.

Each state has its own rules and tax rates, and they can change over time. For instance, Nebraska recently passed new tax laws that will phase out state taxation of Social Security in coming years. Missouri is considering similar legislation.

So be sure to look up the current details for your own state -- or any state you're considering moving to. The folks at AARP offer details for each state. (Note that when there is taxation, the tax rate may be close to zero, close to 9%, or somewhere in between.)

Focus on the big picture

Whenever you examine the taxation of Social Security benefits in a state, be sure to consider the big picture. Each state has to generate revenue from somewhere to keep its government running. If there's no tax on Social Security income or other income, there may be a significant tax on property and/or on purchases, by way of a sales tax.

You need to look at all the taxes you'll face and see how that total compares to other states' totals. Each of us will have a different situation. If you own no real estate, you can ignore the property tax rates. If you aren't a big consumer, sales tax might not matter much to you -- or it might, if you love to go shopping frequently.

Don't forget Uncle Sam

Meanwhile, remember that while your state might not tax your Social Security benefits, the federal government might do so. Up to 85% of your benefits may be taxed federally. (That doesn't mean you'll face an 85% tax rate -- just that up to 85% of your benefits may be taxed at your income tax rate, which might be, say, 12% or 22%.) The following table shows the taxation thresholds:

Filing As Combined Income* Percentage of Benefits Taxable Single individual Between $25,000 and $34,000 Up to 50% Married, filing jointly Between $32,000 and $44,000 Up to 50% Single individual More Than $34,000 Up to 85% Married, filing jointly More Than $44,000 Up to 85%

The more you learn about Social Security, the smarter decisions you can make regarding it. For example, you might want to take some steps to increase your future Social Security benefits.