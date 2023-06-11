Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

The Best Argument for Claiming Social Security at Age 70

By Maurie Backman – Jun 11, 2023 at 5:04AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's why a delayed filing could be the best bet for you.

There's technically no such thing as the "latest age" to claim Social Security. Once you turn 62, you can file for benefits at any time.

But there's no financial incentive to delay your filing past the age of 70. So, generally speaking, 70 is considered the latest age to claim benefits, even though you can easily file for Social Security at 71, 72, or beyond, should you so choose.

Now, as a refresher on how claiming benefits works, you're entitled to your full monthly Social Security paycheck based on your earnings record once you reach full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

A smiling person holding a dog.

Image source: Getty Images.

You're allowed to sign up for Social Security as early as age 62, and it's a very popular age to file for benefits. But claiming Social Security ahead of FRA will result in a reduced monthly benefit for life.

By contrast, each year you delay your Social Security filing past FRA, your monthly benefit gets an 8% boost. And that boost is a permanent one.

So if you're looking at an FRA of 67 and sign up for Social Security at age 70 instead, guess what? You've just given yourself a 24% raise for life.

Of course, claiming Social Security at age 70 might mean working until then. And that may not be ideal.

Delaying your filing until age 70 also means taking the risk of shorting yourself on lifetime Social Security income by waiting longer to receive your first check. But despite these drawbacks, there's a really strong argument for claiming Social Security at 70 that you shouldn't overlook.

When you're hoping for guaranteed income

The more money you manage to save for retirement, the more income you might enjoy during your senior years -- at least in theory. The problem, though, is that you never know when your savings might run out.

If the stock market underperforms for many years and your investments lose a lot of value, it might limit the extent to which you're able to take annual withdrawals from your nest egg. And you might also end up running out of savings in your lifetime despite your best efforts to withdraw from your nest egg conservatively.

The beauty of claiming Social Security at age 70 is that once you lock in that higher monthly benefit, it's yours for life. It doesn't matter whether you live until age 79 or 84 or 92. No matter how many years your retirement lasts, you're guaranteed that higher monthly paycheck. The same cannot be said for your nest egg or any other income source.

In fact, let's say you own a rental property and rely on it for monthly income in retirement. You never know when you might struggle to find a tenant or be forced to lower the rent you charge due to reduced demand in your area.

Social Security, on the other hand, will pay your monthly benefit for life. And that's why it's worth making the sacrifices necessary to lock in a higher monthly benefit.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Senior Staring at Camera While Pondering Getty
Statistically Speaking, Nearly 50% of Future Retirees May Face an Unpleasant Social Security Surprise
 Typing on Laptop
3 Times a Delayed Social Security Claim Won't Pay Off for You
 Man 40s stress laptop GettyImages-508298574
Have a Roth IRA? Here's 1 Mistake You Don't Want to Make
 Senior man laptop GettyImages-1219569802
The Social Security Reality Check You Need Before You Retire
 Retirement Account Statement And Pie Chart
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden WH Photo by Hannah Foslien
Social Security Has an Income Inequality Problem -- and It's Getting Progressively Worse
An IT professional analyzing a laptop while plugged into a server
2 Super Stocks Down 67% and 87% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
artificial intelligence AI data deep learning processing
3 AI Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Growth 3
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services