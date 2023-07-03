Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

More Than Half of Americans Are Concerned About Social Security's Viability. Here's the Real Scoop.

By Maurie Backman – Jul 3, 2023 at 5:04AM

Key Points

  • Social Security is facing some financial challenges that have a lot of people worried.
  • It's important to know what's really happening with the program rather than believe every rumor you hear.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Will the program be around for you in retirement? Here's what you need to know.

Will Social Security be around once you're ready to retire? If you think the answer to that question is "maybe" or "no," you're certainly not alone.

In a recent Nationwide survey, 53% of pre-retirees expressed concern about Social Security's long-term viability. And many of today's workers worry that Social Security won't be available to them once they're eligible for benefits.

Clearly, that's a scary thought. But it's also not really an accurate one. And no matter how close or far away retirement is, it's important to know what's really happening with Social Security.

Social Security cards.

Image source: Getty Images.

The good news: Social Security isn't going away

We might as well start with information that might help you breathe a sigh of relief. Although Social Security is facing some financial challenges, the program is not on the verge of disappearing. And even if you're decades away from retirement, you really don't have to worry about Social Security not being there for you in some capacity down the line.

Social Security gets the bulk of its revenue from payroll taxes. You may not like forking over a chunk of your pay to help fund the program, but as long as workers continue to hold down jobs and pay the taxes they're required to, Social Security will get funding. And that means the program has a lot more staying power than some people might think.

The not-so-good news: Social Security cuts may be inevitable

We can probably all agree that getting some income out of Social Security is better than getting none at all. With that in mind, let's discuss what is a likely scenario for Social Security.

In the coming years, the program expects to owe more in scheduled benefits than it collects in payroll tax revenue. And the reason largely boils down to the fact that baby boomers will be retiring in droves and filing benefit claims at the same time, thereby draining the program's financial resources.

Now thankfully, Social Security has trust funds it can tap to keep up with scheduled benefits for a period of time. But once those trust funds run dry, benefit cuts will be on the table.

As of now, it's looking like those trust funds could be emptied by 2034. This means that those retiring in more than a decade might end up with a smaller Social Security benefit than they'd otherwise be entitled to.

Clearly, that's not a great thing. But it's also far better than Social Security disappearing completely. And also, to put a positive spin on things, today's workers at least have a heads-up about Social Security cuts, which means they have an opportunity to boost their savings to make up for them.

Unfortunately, current retirees don't have that option. And that's a major issue lawmakers will have to address if benefit cuts do indeed come to be.

But all told, the real deal with Social Security is that it isn't going away, but it's likely going to shrink. Now that you know the scoop, you can do what you can to compensate for smaller benefits in the future. In fact, you may want to see what you're currently contributing toward retirement savings and boost that figure now if you can -- or at least make plans to do so the next time your income increases.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

what's your retirement plan
The No-Brainer Retirement Account I'd Choose Way Before a 401(k)
 person sitting at a desk looking at laptop and phone
This Is the Best Way to Pay Off Your Student Loans, According to Experts
 retired woman investing laptop 401K IRA
How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to Your Peers'? The Good News, and Bad News.
 Person Using Calculator
Why I Refinanced My House to Pay Off My Student Loans
 Senior couple happy embracing GettyImages-1125719715
Here's a Really Good Reason to Delay Your Social Security Filing

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something Not Seen Since the Great Depression, and It May Signal a Big Move to Come for Stocks
A mom with a young child looking at a laptop at the kitchen table
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 684%, According to Wall Street
Picking up gold nuggets from the dirt
3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
buy the dip (2)
1 Dividend Stock Down 53% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services