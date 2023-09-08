Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Social Security: 21% of Older Adults Are Making This Massive Mistake

By Katie Brockman – Sep 8, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Many older adults aren't saving enough for the future.
  • While it's tempting to rely on Social Security, that can be a risky move.
  • Social Security is facing some big problems, which could hurt your retirement.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't fall into this common retirement planning trap.

Retirement planning isn't easy, so if you're falling behind on your savings, you're not alone.

The median amount workers have saved for retirement is just $27,376, according to Vanguard's 2023 How America Saves report. This means many retirees will end up relying on Social Security and other sources of income to pay the bills.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but in some cases, it could spell trouble. And new research suggests that nearly one-quarter of older adults are making a particularly worrisome mistake.

Person with a serious expression looking out a window.

Image source: Getty Images.

How much can you rely on Social Security?

Around 21% of adults age 50 and up say they have no other sources of retirement income outside of Social Security, according to a 2023 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

While Social Security can go a long way in retirement, it was never designed to be a sole source of income. The average retiree collects around $1,839 per month in benefits, as of July 2023, which amounts to just over $22,000 per year. For most retirees, that's not nearly enough to live comfortably.

Social Security's cash problems could also make it harder to survive on benefits alone. The program is quickly running out of reserves in its trust funds, and if Congress can't find a solution soon, benefits could be slashed by up to 20% by 2034.

Also, as inflation continues to soar, benefits don't go as far as they used to. Despite annual cost-of-living adjustments, Social Security has lost around 40% of its buying power since 2000, according to a 2022 report from The Senior Citizens League.

Between potential benefit cuts and loss of buying power, Social Security may not be as helpful in the future. If you're relying on it entirely in retirement, that could spell trouble for your finances.

What you can do about it

You may not be able to change Social Security's financial situation or the impact of inflation. But you can take steps to increase your savings. Even small steps can add up over time, especially if you start now.

For example, say you're 50 years old and plan to retire at 65. If you're able to invest just $200 per month while earning a modest 7% average annual return, that would amount to just over $60,000 by retirement.

Will that be enough for a lavish retirement lifestyle? Probably not. But it does equate to roughly three years' worth of benefits for the average retiree.

You could also consider delaying Social Security to earn a boost in benefits. The earliest you can file is age 62, but for every month you wait, you'll receive slightly larger checks. Delay Social Security until age 70, and you'll receive your full benefit amount, plus a bonus of at least 24%.

For example, say you have a full retirement age of 67 years old, and by filing at that age, you'd receive $1,800 per month. If you were to claim at 62, your benefits would be permanently reduced by 30%, leaving you with $1,260 per month.

On the other hand, if you were to wait until 70 to claim, you'd receive your full benefit amount, plus an extra 24%, or $2,232 per month -- a whopping $972 more per month than you'd receive by filing at age 62.

The future of Social Security is uncertain

Social Security wasn't designed to be your only source of income in retirement, and the program's financial struggles may exacerbate that problem. If you find that you're going to be relying heavily on your benefits, now is the time to figure out a plan B.

If you can swing it, it's wise to start saving as much as you can right now. Otherwise, consider delaying benefits to build a cushion against potential cuts and loss of buying power. The more you can prepare now, the better off you'll be in retirement.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Senior woman smiling reading document
More People Now Say They Can't Ever Retire. Some Steps to Skirt That Fate
 Man 30s serious laptop GettyImages-1430888003
Student Loan Interest Is Accruing Again for the First Time in Over 3 Years
 social security wood blocks pen
Joe Biden's Biggest Proposed Social Security Change Could Be More Likely to Happen Than Ever With This Latest News
 Man 40s business suit laptop GettyImages-1183038830
3 Reasons You May Want to Save in an IRA Over a 401(k)
 two people with serious expressions looking at a laptop
Which Factors Affect Your Social Security? Only 8% of People Can Name All Four.

Our Most Popular Articles

Movie Theater 2022
Why I Will Continue to Buy This 7.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Well Into the New Bull Market and Beyond
dollar sign
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
older person holding a mug and looking out a window
1 Little-Known Social Security Trick That Could Supercharge Your Benefits
Growth 9
2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks That Turned $4,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in Just 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services