Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Times It Pays to Claim Social Security Before Full Retirement Age

By Maurie Backman – Oct 1, 2023 at 5:02AM

Key Points

  • If you sign up for Social Security before reaching full retirement age, your monthly benefit will get reduced for life.
  • There are circumstances that certainly warrant an early filing.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A reduction in benefits isn't optimal, but in some cases, it can make a lot of sense.

The monthly benefit you get from Social Security could be just the thing that sustains you throughout retirement. So it stands to reason that you wouldn't want to reduce that benefit -- right?

Well, there's an easy way to help ensure that your monthly Social Security benefit isn't slashed. All you need to do is wait until full retirement age (FRA) to sign up. That's when you're entitled to your complete monthly benefit based on your personal wage history.

Two people at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

FRA is dependent on year of birth. If you were born in 1960 or later, it's age 67.

However, you are allowed to sign up for Social Security beginning at age 62. Doing so will get you your money sooner, but it'll also mean a reduced monthly benefit for life. In fact, claiming Social Security even one month ahead of FRA will result in a reduced benefit (though your reduction won't be as severe in that case as a reduction you'd face for filing many years early).

In many situations, it pays to wait until FRA to file for Social Security. But there are some exceptions to that rule. Here are a few that might apply to you.

1. You're out of a job

If you lose your job at a time when you don't have savings to fall back on, you might land in a really dire spot in the absence of Social Security. So if that income is available to you in that situation, take it. You're better off locking in a lower monthly Social Security benefit than signing up for what could be many thousands of dollars of credit card. That's the sort of debt that could follow you to the grave.

2. Your health isn't in good shape

When you're in poor health, it doesn't always mean a shorter life expectancy. But unfortunately, it could. And that means that it might actually make financial sense to claim Social Security early. If you start getting your money sooner and pass away, say, in your mid-70s, you'll come out with more lifetime income than you would by waiting until FRA to first claim benefits.

3. You have a much older spouse and you want to be able to spend some time in retirement together

Maybe you're turning 62 and your spouse happens to be 15 years older than you. Chances are, you'll outlive them. That's not a guarantee, but it's likely. In that situation, claiming Social Security before FRA could give you an opportunity to retire at a time when your spouse's health is still pretty good. That could make it so you're able to enjoy a bunch of good years together in retirement.

The danger of claiming Social Security before FRA is locking in a lower monthly benefit for life and struggling financially because of that. But in certain circumstances, an early Social Security filing is actually a savvy financial move. So don't assume that you have to wait until FRA to start taking benefits. Instead, consider your personal situation and think about what's best for you.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
 Getty Images - mature man thinking with chin resting on hands planning retirement
Exactly How to Calculate the Amount of Money You'll Need in Retirement
 three people walking on the beach and smiling
Planning to Claim Social Security at 62? That Could Be a Big Mistake
 senior women walking GettyImages-1272564877
4 Ways to Stay Busy in Retirement That Won't Cost You a Fortune
 College students 2023
Good News for Borrowers: Student Loan Repayment Resumes Next Week, But Biden's 12-Month "On-Ramp" Offers Some Relief

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Bull and Bear
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 93% and 127%, According to Wall Street
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
GettyImages-466489521
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services