Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Big Changes to Social Security That You Might Have Overlooked Amid the Hoopla About the 3.2% COLA

By Keith Speights – Oct 14, 2023 at 11:45PM

Key Points

  • More income will be subject to the Social Security payroll tax next year.
  • The earnings limits for workers who collect retirement benefits before their full retirement age will also increase.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

One of these changes will affect some Americans who don't yet receive Social Security benefits.

Search for the phrase "Social Security" using your favorite web browser. You'll see a boatload of articles talking about the benefits increase that's on the way next year. That's understandable. The amount that Social Security payments will be adjusted to help offset a rising cost of living is a major story.

However, it's not the only development related to the federal program that's worthy of note. Here are three big changes to Social Security coming up in 2024 that you might have overlooked amid the hoopla about the 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Two people looking at each other with one pointing to a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A higher taxable maximum

One key change to Social Security will affect many Americans who don't yet receive any benefits from the program. The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) payroll tax will increase to $168,600 in 2024 from $160,200.

This 5.2% increase to the taxable maximum is a much smaller hike than we saw for 2023. Last year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) raised the threshold by nearly 9%. 

Workers will have to pay a 6.2% payroll tax on all earnings of up to $168,600 beginning next year. Employers (including self-employed individuals) will also pay an additional 6.2% tax.

2. A higher earnings limit for beneficiaries below their full retirement age

There's a potential double whammy in store for anyone who begins collecting Social Security retirement benefits before the full retirement age and continues to work. The first part is the financial penalty that permanently reduces your monthly benefit. The second part is that Social Security will "claw back" some of your earnings if you make too much money.

In 2023, the SSA will deduct $1 from your retirement benefit for every $2 you make above $21,240. That earnings limit will increase to $22,320 in 2024.

There is a special rule, though, for the first year you retire. If you make more than the annual earnings limit in that first year, you'll receive your full Social Security benefit for any whole month during the year that you're retired. 

Also, you won't lose the deducted amount forever. When you reach your full retirement age, your monthly benefit will increase to start paying you back for the money "clawed back" earlier. 

3. A higher earnings limit for beneficiaries reaching their full retirement age in 2024

There's another twist to the Social Security rules on continuing to work while receiving retirement benefits before your full retirement age. The SSA will deduct $1 from your benefits for every $3 earned (instead of every $2) above a specified earnings limit during the year in which you reach your full retirement age.

In 2023, this earnings limit is $56,520. However, next year the limit will increase to $59,520. 

Note that once you reach your full retirement age, these earnings limits go out the window. None of your earnings will be subject to deductions, no matter how much you make.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty Images social security calculator card statement
Worried About Social Security? 3 Ways to Plan for a Retirement Without It
 Getty - group of millennials young people happy gang friends
Tired of Waiting for Student Debt Relief? These 20 Companies Help Employees Pay Off Their Student Loans
 cash money and yellow paper note Social Security with question mark
3 Social Security Facts That Every Millennial Should Know
 Senior couple looking at calculator and documents
Here's Exactly How Much the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in 2024
 Doctor with older male patient GettyImages-493216281
Medicare Costs Are Rising in 2024. Here's What You Need to Know.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services