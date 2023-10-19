Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2024

By Maurie Backman – Oct 19, 2023 at 5:02AM

Key Points

  • Social Security recipients are getting a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment for 2024.
  • The average benefit will rise following that raise, but a Medicare Part B premium hike will eat into that increase.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

How does your benefit compare?

Many seniors today look to Social Security as their primary source of retirement income. As such, many have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2024 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

Last week, the Social Security Administration announced that 2024's COLA would be 3.2%. That takes the average monthly benefit of $1,848 up to $1,907 come January. But that doesn't tell the whole story.

A person using a calculator.

Image source: Getty Images.

Many seniors won't see their full increase

In light of 2024's COLA, the average Social Security benefit is set to rise by $59 a month. But that won't hold true for Social Security beneficiaries who are also enrolled in Medicare.

Seniors who are signed up for both programs at the same time have their Medicare Part B premiums deducted from their Social Security benefits automatically. Meanwhile, the cost of Part B is rising from $164.90 in 2023 to $174.70 in 2024. That's roughly a $10 increase. So when we subtract that sum, the average monthly Social Security benefit for Medicare enrollees in 2024 might only be $1,897.

Of course, not all Social Security recipients are enrolled in Medicare. Medicare eligibility doesn't begin until age 65 (though seniors can enroll three months before the month of their 65th birthday). But Social Security eligibility begins at age 62.

Seniors who claim Social Security that early face a lifelong reduction in benefits. But for some, that hit is worth it to get their money sooner. As such, the aforementioned Medicare Part B premium hike won't apply to all Social Security recipients -- just some.

Making the most of your Social Security income

Even if a Medicare premium hike won't be impacting your Social Security benefits in 2024, if you're in line for the average monthly benefit of $1,907, you're only looking at about $22,884 of annual income. That's not an easy sum to live on. So if you're someone who doesn't have much in the way of savings, then it's important to do what you can to stretch your Social Security benefits to the fullest.

One thing you may want to consider is relocating to a more affordable part of the country. Your geographic location won't impact your Social Security income -- you'll get the same monthly benefit whether you live in an expensive state or one that's notably cheaper.

Some states do impose taxes on Social Security benefits. If yours does, moving to a state that doesn't might help your finances.

However, that said, many of the states that tax Social Security income also offer exemptions for lower earners. So if those benefits are your primary or sole source of income, then you may not be paying state taxes on them to begin with.

While it's a good thing that the average monthly Social Security benefit is rising in 2024, for many people, living on that income alone will mean grappling with a cash-strapped existence. In addition to relocating, it could pay to consider part-time work to supplement your Social Security income. You're allowed to work and collect Social Security at the same time, and once you've reached full retirement age, you won't have to worry about your wages impacting your monthly benefits.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

self employed fashion design clothing writing
1 Excellent Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You'd Opened Sooner
 mature woman looking at laptop computer with raised eyebrows and thinking confused doubtful uncertain unsure skeptical
3 Types of People Who May Not Get Any Social Security in Retirement
 Older Asian couple stressed
Here's Exactly How Much Medicare Part B Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2024
 101223-social-security-check-size-breakdown
Is the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit Really a Fantasy?
 older woman laptop GettyImages-1436276188
3 Signs It's Time to Change Your Medicare Advantage Plan

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services