Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Things Social Security Recipients Can Look Forward to in 2024

By Kailey Hagen – Oct 20, 2023 at 7:30AM

Key Points

  • All Social Security recipients will see their checks increase thanks to the 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
  • Working seniors will be able to earn more before they start losing money to the Social Security earnings test.
  • The maximum Social Security benefit is also increasing.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Finally, there's some good news about Social Security.

It's totally normal to be anxious about Social Security and how far checks will go in the future, especially if it's your primary source of retirement income. It's no secret that the program is facing solvency issues. But there's no need to worry about that just yet. 

For the next few years at least, all seniors will continue to receive the benefits they've earned based on their work histories. But that doesn't mean there won't be changes to Social Security. Below, we'll look at three of the top changes coming to the program next year.

Two laughing people looking at laptop together.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)

All Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2024. This will raise the average monthly benefit from $1,841 to $1,900 per month. But you might receive more or less than this. Since COLAs are percentages, your checks will increase by a larger amount if your benefit is higher than the $1,841 average, or a smaller amount if your checks are lower than this. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will mail you a COLA notice in December with details on your specific benefit increase for 2024.

This COLA isn't nearly as high as the 8.7% increase that seniors saw last year, but that's because inflation has slowed. The SSA calculates COLAs by looking at how much the average cost of a bundle of goods and services has increased from the third quarter of the previous year to the third quarter of the current year, as outlined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). 

When inflation is high, the difference in CPI-W data from one year to the next is larger, and that leads to a bigger COLA. But when inflation is down, COLAs are also lower. However, even a small boost is better than nothing.

2. Higher exempt amounts under the earnings test

You may not realize it, but the SSA actually withholds benefits from some seniors who are working and claiming at the same time. If you're under your full retirement age (FRA) for all of 2023, you lose $1 from your checks for every $2 you earn over $21,240. If you reach your FRA in 2023, you only lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $56,520 if you hit this amount before your birthday.

The SSA ultimately gives back any funds it withholds from you due to this earnings test when you reach your FRA. At this point, it recalculates your monthly benefit amount and increases it slightly to account for the money it kept from you in past years. But this might still be frustrating to some seniors.

Fortunately, in 2024, the exempt amounts for the earnings test are increasing. You'll be able to earn up to $22,320 in 2024 before you start losing $1 for every $2 you earn over this amount, assuming you're under your FRA all year. And if you reach your FRA in 2024, you only lose $1 for every $3 once you earn more than $59,520. This change won't affect all seniors, but it could help those who remain in the workforce boost their monthly income a little.

3. Higher maximum Social Security benefit

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2023 was a whopping $4,555 per month, which translates to $54,660 annually. That's already pretty impressive, but things are going to get even sweeter for the wealthiest beneficiaries next year when the maximum benefit rises to $4,873 per month. However, it's important to realize that most people won't earn nearly this much.

To earn the maximum Social Security benefit, you have to do three things:

  1. You must work at least 35 years so you have no zero-income years included in your benefit calculation.
  2. You must have earned the maximum income subject to Social Security taxes ($160,200 in 2023) in all 35 of your highest-earning years.
  3. You must delay Social Security benefits until you turn 70 and qualify for your largest possible checks.

For most people, that's just not doable. That's why the average Social Security check is only $1,841 per month right now. But as discussed above, this will also rise in 2024 due to the COLA.

The three changes discussed above are common Social Security adjustments that typically happen every year. Rarely, there won't be a COLA for the next year, but this has only happened three times since 1975. For the most part, seniors can expect these changes to occur annually, and it pays to familiarize yourself with them so you understand how they might affect your future checks.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

senior man couch docs calc laptop GettyImages-1343962734
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
 Getty Images social security card with money hundred bill
The Unfortunate Truth About Claiming Social Security at Age 62
 senior man document laptop calculator GettyImages-1400536618
Will You Have to Pay More for Medicare Coverage in 2024?
 Social Security 3
Washington Says Social Security's Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) Are Too Small. Here's What Retirees Should Know
 Man 20s laptop smiling GettyImages-1496369260
Am I Too Young to Own Municipal Bonds?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
447%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services