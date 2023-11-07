Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Think You'll Claim Social Security in 2024? Do These Things Now.

By Maurie Backman – Nov 7, 2023 at 6:18AM

Key Points

  • Before you file for benefits, see if you're eligible to claim them in full without a reduction.
  • Get an estimate of the monthly payday you're in line for.
  • Decide if you're going to continue to work or not.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There are some key items you'll need to tackle first.

Given that we're already about a week into November, it's not too soon to be making different plans for 2024. And one of those plans on your part may be to sign up for Social Security. Before you do, though, make sure to tackle these important tasks.

1. Figure out your full retirement age

Full retirement age, or FRA, is when you're entitled to your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history. FRA hinges on your year of birth, and you can use this table to see what yours is.

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960 or later

67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

You should know that you're allowed to sign up for Social Security well ahead of FRA. In fact, you can start to receive benefits as early as age 62. But you should also know that filing for Social Security ahead of FRA will mean having to accept a reduced monthly payout for life.

A smiling person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Incidentally, due to an impending funding shortfall, Social Security may be forced to slash benefits universally in about 10 years' time unless lawmakers manage to find a way to avoid that scenario. You may not want to reduce your benefits even further by claiming them early. So at the very least, make sure you know your FRA before signing up.

2. Get an estimate of your monthly benefit

You may be expecting a certain monthly payout from Social Security only to actually be in line for a much smaller one. That's why it's a good idea to get an estimate of your monthly benefit. You can do so by creating an account on the Social Security Administration's website and accessing your most recent earnings statement.

Let's say you discover that you're in line for a much smaller monthly benefit than expected. Even if you're reaching FRA in time to file, you should know that it's possible to boost your monthly benefit for life by delaying your Social Security claim past FRA. So if you're not pleased with the number you see on screen, you can consider postponing your filing beyond 2024, even if your plan is to sign up next year.

3. Decide if you'll continue to work or not in the new year

Working and collecting Social Security at the same time is allowed. But if you do so before having reached FRA, you'll risk having some of your Social Security income withheld.

So let's say you intend to claim Social Security next year but you're only 63. That means you'll be subject to an earnings-test limit. If your wages in 2023 exceed $22,320 for the year, or $1,860 per month, then you'll risk having $1 in Social Security held back per $2 of earnings.

That money won't be lost forever -- you'll get it back once you reach FRA. But you won't get it immediately. So it's a good idea to figure out if you intend to continue working before claiming Social Security if you won't be at FRA yet.

The idea of collecting Social Security in the near term may be exciting. But before you prepare to file for benefits, make sure to check these essential items off your list.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

401k nest egg -- GettyImages-91509203
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
 Senior woman holding laptop GettyImages-1278976690
There's 1 Month Left of Medicare Open Enrollment. Make the Most of It By Doing These Things
 Senior talking with healthcare worker wearing mask
4 Surprising Things Original Medicare Doesn't Cover -- and What You Can Do About It
 GettyImages Social Security
Sorry to Say: Claiming Social Security at 62 Could Leave Your Retirement Lacking. Here's Why.
 Man 20s laptop stressed holding head GettyImages-1368701558
No Idea How to Invest for Your Retirement? Here's a Good Strategy to Employ.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services