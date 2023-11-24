Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Do the Rich Have to Worry About When They Claim Social Security?

By Maurie Backman – Nov 24, 2023 at 7:02AM

Key Points

  • Many people would struggle financially in retirement without Social Security.
  • It's important to put a lot of thought into claiming benefits for that reason.
  • If you're wealthy, your filing age may not matter much at all.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors -- but it carries a lot less weight for millionaires.

Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And without those benefits, a lot of older Americans would no doubt be plunged into poverty in the absence of having savings.

It's for this reason that it's so important to file for Social Security strategically. The filing age you land on will help determine how much monthly income you get from Social Security on a lifetime basis.

Two people outdoors holding a map.

Image source: Getty Images.

But what if you're someone who's wealthy going into retirement? Maybe you enjoyed a successful career and were able to sock away millions so you're sitting on a very robust 401(k) or IRA.

In that case, you probably don't have to sweat your Social Security filing decision. You should consider yourself lucky, since it's not an easy one to make.

When the stakes aren't as high

If you're an average earner with a modest nest egg, then it's important to claim Social Security at the right time. You're allowed to sign up for benefits as early as age 62. But if you file before full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later, then you'll face a permanent reduction in your monthly benefit.

You can also delay your Social Security filing past FRA. For each year you do, up until age 70, your monthly benefit will get a permanent boost.

If you expect to pay a large chunk of your bills with Social Security income, then it's really important to land on the optimal filing age. But saying you'll wait as long as possible to file for Social Security isn't necessarily the right answer.

Many people aren't able to work until age 70. And if your health is poor, filing at an earlier age could result in more lifetime income from the program. So all told, there are many different factors to consider.

If you're wealthy, though, then claiming Social Security is a decision you probably don't have to sweat. The maximum monthly Social Security benefit this year is $4,555. That's over $54,000 a year.

But if you have $20 million in assets going into retirement, then it probably doesn't matter whether you end up getting the maximum benefit Social Security will pay or a smaller one. That income may end up being pocket change.

Consider your options carefully if you're not wealthy

Most people aren't entering retirement with millions upon millions of dollars. Northwestern Mutual, in fact, puts the average retirement savings balance among 60-somethings at $112,500.

As such, most seniors do need to carefully review their filing choices before officially claiming Social Security. To that end, you'll need to think about not just your income and health, but also your expenses and retirement goals. And if you're married, you'll need to think about how your filing decision will impact your spouse.

It's a good thing to be wealthy in the context of claiming Social Security because it takes a lot of pressure off your retirement. But your filing decision doesn't have to be stressful if you give yourself plenty of time to make it.

If you need to enlist the help of a financial advisor to make that decision, so be it. It could, in fact, be a good idea to get that outside perspective in case there's an aspect of your filing choice you may be overlooking.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

retired couple 2022
4 Things Retirees Need to Know About Income Taxes on Social Security Benefits
 SS_Retirement_infographic_960x480
The Biggest Social Security Mistake Most People Don't Even Realize They're Making
 senior man laptop kitchen serious GettyImages-1544246983
There's Less Than 2 Weeks to Make Changes to Your Medicare Coverage. Here's What to Do Before Dec. 7.
 Elderly Woman Retirement Social Security Holding 5 One Hundred Dollar Bills
Here's How to Calculate Exactly How Much Money You'll Need in Retirement
 retired woman pensive thinking sad
Thinking About Claiming Social Security at 62? 4 Ways That Might Cost You

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services