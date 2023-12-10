Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Does It Make Sense to Save in a 401(k) if There's No Employee Match?

By Maurie Backman – Dec 10, 2023 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Many employers that offer 401(k)s also match worker contributions to some degree.
  • Even if you're not eligible for a match, there are tax breaks to be reaped when you fund a 401(k).
  • You may want to turn to an IRA if your 401(k) charges high fees and you're unhappy with your investment choices.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If you don't get any matching incentive, you're losing out on a major perk.

There are a few different benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k) plan. For one thing, those contributions are deducted from your paychecks automatically, and it's hard to beat that convenience. It also means that you may be more likely to stay on track with your retirement savings goal since your 401(k) is getting funded on autopilot.

Another big perk associated with 401(k) plans is getting an employer match. It's pretty common practice for companies that sponsor 401(k)s to match worker contributions to some degree.

A person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

But what if your employer offers a 401(k) without any sort of matching incentive whatsoever? Does it still make sense to put money into that account?

The short answer is yes, it could still very much pay to participate in that 401(k). Here's why.

You still get the tax benefits

The money you put into a traditional 401(k) goes in on a pre-tax basis. So the more money you contribute to your employer's retirement plan, up to the annual limit, the more income you can shield from the IRS -- legally, of course.

Furthermore, when you invest in a regular brokerage account and you sell investments at a profit, you're required to pay taxes on those capital gains year after year. With a traditional 401(k), investment gains are tax-deferred, so you don't have to deal with taxes until you take withdrawals later in life.

Now Roth 401(k)s work differently from a tax perspective. With a Roth 401(k), you won't get an up-front tax break on the money you put into your account.

However, investment gains in a Roth 401(k) are tax-free. Withdrawals are also tax-free, which means you don't have to worry about the IRS taking a piece of your retirement income.

An IRA could make more sense

Clearly, there's still an argument to fund a 401(k) even if there's no employer match to enjoy. But if your company's 401(k) charges exceptionally high fees and you're not happy with the investment options that are being offered to you, then you may want to put your retirement savings into an IRA instead.

One major different between 401(k)s and IRAs is that with the former, you're generally limited to a bunch of different funds to invest in. With an IRA, you get the choice to invest in individual stocks. That could help you not only minimize your investment fees, but assemble a portfolio you feel is conducive to meeting your long-term savings goal.

Plus, with a 401(k), you don't really get to shop around. If you want to participate in one, you have to go with your company's plan. With an IRA, you can compare different providers to see where fees are the lowest.

It's definitely disappointing to not be privy to an employer match in your 401(k). You don't need to write off a 401(k) just because that's the case. But if there are elements of your employer's plan you just aren't thrilled with, then it definitely pays to explore your options for housing your retirement savings in an IRA instead.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1272564877
Claiming Social Security Early in 2024? Here Are 3 Things You Must Know.
 Man 40s stress laptop GettyImages-508298574
Is Social Security Going Bankrupt? Here's the Real Scoop.
 Senior Couple Paying Bills Budget Laptop Finances Retire Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Offers No Silver Lining
 Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Here's the 1 Social Security Change in 2024 That's Going to Hurt the Worst
 Senior man and woman, social security superimposed over dollar bill
Want the Max $4,873 Social Security Monthly Benefit in 2024? 3 Things to Do ASAP.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services