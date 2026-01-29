Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,889.40
-1.3%
-88.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,714.61
-0.6%
-300.99
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,306.66
-2.3%
-550.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,321.00
-4.3%
-$3,858.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.01
-1.2%
-$1.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.74
+2.8%
+$0.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$687.81
-3.3%
-$23.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,415.19
-0.5%
-$7.73
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.34
-4.6%
-$8.55
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$47.60
-2.4%
-$1.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$237.41
-2.3%
-$5.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$327.95
-2.5%
-$8.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.19
+7.5%
+$50.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$424.11
-11.9%
-$57.53
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$187.37
-2.2%
-$4.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$419.10
-2.9%
-$12.36
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Revealed: You May Be Shocked by How Little Social Security Administration Employees Are Paid

By Dana George Jan 29, 2026 at 4:40AM EST

Key Points

  • In addition to working without pay during the 43-day government shutdown in 2025, data shows that more than half of frontline workers earn less than a living wage.
  • Nearly 75% of survey respondents are the primary income earner in their household.
  • While earning less than a living wage, SSA employees are expected to take over the jobs of those who were cut by DOGE.

The next time you're dealing with a Social Security Administration employee, you may want to be extra kind. They're working under tremendous pressure with little reward.

It was during the 43-day government shutdown in the fall of 2025 that an issue affecting many Social Security Administration (SSA) employees came to light. The majority of Social Security employees are categorized as "essential employees," meaning they had to report to work, even though they were not being paid.

While higher-paid employees might have been able to get through those 43 days by withdrawing money from an emergency fund, others live too close to the edge to build a substantial emergency fund. Reports of evictions, car repossessions, and employees going without purchasing groceries became common.

Brick wall with the words "Social Security Administration."

Image source: Getty Images.

What an investigation found

In response to news of economic struggles among Social Security workers, the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) -- a U.S. labor coalition of unions -- decided to conduct an analysis of how much money more than 36,000 SSA frontline workers earn.

The analysis found that among SSA workers represented by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), more than half (54%) are paid less than a living wage. "Living wage" refers to the minimum income a full-time employee needs to cover housing, healthcare, food, transportation, and other basic necessities. Depending on where an employee lives, the living wage can vary dramatically.

In other words, 54% of full-time SSA employees don't earn enough to pay for necessities in their area. Compounding the issue, among those who have at least one dependent, 75% of SSA employees reported being the primary income earner in their households.

While they work with retirees every day, these are people who might find it particularly difficult to plan for their own retirement.

Poor pay and more work

Early in 2025, the SSA slashed 7,000 jobs, leaving those who weren't cut with more work to do.

Wendell Primus, a visiting fellow at the Center on Health Policy at the Brookings Institution, an independent think tank, said: "They can't make up for the loss of 7,000 staff with this method. Even before all the changes, we needed more staff. We had backlogs."

No easy answer

While federal worker unions like AFGE can bargain over working conditions, federal workers are forbidden to bargain over wages or job classifications.

This table shows how many of those titles are paid below a living wage in their respective areas, as of August 2025.

Job Title

Total Workers

Workers Not Earning a Living Wage

Percentage of Workers Not Earning a Living Wage

Social insurance specialist

19,178

6,139

32%

Contact representative

8,246

8,025

97%

Legal administrative specialist

3,252

2,888

89%

Legal assistant

1,459

1,411

97%

Data Source: Strategic Organizing Center.

For thousands of SSA employees, it may be challenging to plan for their financial future when wages don't keep pace with the cost of living.

Read Next

About the Author

Dana George
Dana George is a contributing retirement and Social Security expert at The Motley Fool. Previously, Dana spent five years writing for Motley Fool Money and 20 years as a newspaper reporter. She is also the author of four published novels. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Spring Arbor University. .
TMFByGeorge

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services