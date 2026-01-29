Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,889.40
-1.3%
-88.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,748.71
-0.5%
-266.89
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,402.58
-1.9%
-454.87
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$84,494.00
-5.5%
-$4,904.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.01
-1.2%
-$1.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.97
+3.7%
+$0.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$687.81
-3.3%
-$23.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,418.48
-0.3%
-$4.44
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.34
-4.6%
-$8.55
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.33
-0.9%
-$0.45
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$237.61
-2.2%
-$5.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$327.95
-2.5%
-$8.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$720.21
+7.7%
+$51.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$424.44
-11.9%
-$57.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$187.37
-2.2%
-$4.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$419.10
-2.9%
-$12.36
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

These 9 States Have No Income Tax -- but Is Living There Really Cheaper?

By James Brumley Jan 29, 2026 at 1:45AM EST

Key Points

  • State-based income taxes can be relatively expensive, making the difference between struggling or making forward progress.
  • In some cases, the higher cost of living in an income-tax-free state more than offsets the tax savings benefit.
  • Much of the data needed to help you make such a decision is readily available, even if it doesn't tell you the entire story.

Before you pack up and move for seemingly greener pastures, there's something else you might want to consider.

The premise seems brilliant enough on the surface -- avoid state taxes to keep more of your hard-earned income. Moving to one of the nine states that don't impose income taxes on any of its residents solves the problem.

The actual matter's far from this simple, however. The cost of living is at least a little different (if not a lot different) in each and every state. It's conceivable that you could end up enjoying less disposable income by living in a no-tax state.

Let's put the premise to the test for each end every state in question.

No-income-tax states

First things first. Which states don't charge any personal income tax (which doesn't impact your federal income taxes, by the way)?

There are nine of them:

  • Alaska
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

These states are able to generate enough revenue through other means, like taxes on business income or sales taxes. Also note that in New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington, there may be some taxation of certain investment income, although at relatively modest rates.

For what it's worth, there are also four more states that have no income tax on most retirement income. Although this doesn't do anyone in their working years any good, if you're willing and able to move after you retire, these states might make it worth the trouble:

  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Mississippi
  • Pennsylvania

Just bear in mind that these four states' retirement income taxation rules can vary and may require a bit of verification of your taxability status. You'll want to visit each state's tax collection website for specifics.

Comparing and contrasting

This is great, but does living in any of these states actually save you money?

The cost of living in any state will still vary depending on where you live within that locale. Even then, a comparatively expensive state may still be cheaper -- on a net basis -- than living in a state that does charge income tax. It all depends on several other factors.

There's information that helps put each state's cost of living in ranked perspective.

Two older people are high-fiving at a table in front of a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Take U.S. News and World Report's most recent cost-of-living comparison ranking for all 50 U.S. states as an example. Based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis' data regarding price levels for goods and services in each locale, the media outfit rated Arkansas as the most affordable place to live, while California was the most expensive overall.

What about the nine states without state-based income tax? Each of these states' affordability rankings (with 1 being the most affordable and 50 being least affordable) are indicated below.

Cost of LivingState
3South Dakota
15Wyoming
20Tennessee
28Nevada
30Texas
39Alaska
40Florida
44New Hampshire
47Washington

Data source: Bureau of Economic Analysis data compiled and ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Chart by author.

South Dakota's low living costs were very impressive, and four of these states offer respectable affordability. Another four of these states, however, have a relatively high cost of living.

As for the four states that are tax-friendly to retirees, two scored really well in terms of a low cost of living, while two others were just OK.

Cost of Living RankingState
2Mississippi
7Iowa
31Pennsylvania
33Illinois

Data source: Bureau of Economic Analysis data compiled and ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Chart by author.

These rankings tell only part of the story. They don't illustrate exactly how much more or less expensive it is to live in these locales, compared to another. That's what the next list does.

Based on nationwide data supplied by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, compared to baseline index of 100, here's the cost-of-living index score for each of the 13 states in question, from most to least expensive.

Cost-of-Living Index ScoreState
124.9Alaska
114.1Washington
111.4New Hampshire
102.2Florida
100.2Nevada
97.2Pennsylvania
94.7Illinois
93.7Wyoming
92.1Texas
91.9South Dakota
90.3Tennessee
89.7Iowa
87.3Mississippi

Data source: Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Chart by author.

In most cases, these states' tax-free income seems "worth it," and in some cases, it's well worth it. In expensive states like Alaska, Washington, and New Hampshire, though, it's possible all of your tax savings -- maybe several hundred to a few thousand bucks per year for the average household -- could be more than chewed up in other ways.

Mostly worth it -- if you can make it work

This is only a broad overview, of course. It's possible you could find a small pocket of affordability in an otherwise expensive state, just as you could end up living somewhere expensive in an otherwise cheap state. Then again, you could do the same in a state that does charge income taxes. To truly know if the math makes sense, you'll want to pick a specific geographical spot and then do a bit of comparative number crunching for that place.

Generally speaking, though, most of the states without income tax (and the few that don't tax retirement income) also offer the reasonable affordability that most people are seeking. The key, of course, is being able to remain gainfully employed at the same rate of pay somewhere else.

Read Next

About the Author

James Brumley
James Brumley is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. James is a former licensed stockbroker with Charles Schwab, and a registered investment adviser. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a specialization in finance from Transylvania University.
TMFjbrumley
X@jbrumley

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services