3 Times Red Tape Could Stand in the Way of You Receiving Your Social Security Benefits

You're finally old enough to sign up for Social Security. You've worked long enough to qualify for checks, or you're married to a qualifying worker. You've submitted your application. Now all you have to do is sit back and wait for the money to start flowing -- except sometimes, it doesn't.

There's not a lot that can stand between you and a well-earned Social Security check. But the following three things could.

1. Failing to provide the Social Security Administration with relevant information

The majority of Social Security beneficiaries receive their checks via direct deposit. You'll need to provide your bank's routing and account numbers to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to set this up. You will also have to verify your identity when applying for benefits and whenever you want to change your direct deposit information.

Failing to provide the necessary documentation could delay your benefits. You likely won't be able to receive any funds until you provide the SSA with the information it needs.

Reach out to the SSA if you're not sure what you need to do. You can do this by phone or by visiting your local Social Security office. If you're tech-savvy, you can also do a lot through your my Social Security account.

2. Moving to a country where the SSA won't send checks

The U.S. government will send your Social Security retirement and/or spousal benefits to most other countries if you move abroad. But there are a few exceptions. It will not send checks to Cuba or North Korea under any circumstances.

If you retire in any of the following countries, you may also have trouble receiving checks, though it might be possible if you agree to restricted payment terms:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Contact the SSA to learn what you have to do to receive benefits in one of these countries.

3. Failing to pay certain debts

The government can garnish a portion of your Social Security checks for unpaid child support, alimony, or restitution. It can also withhold up to 15% of each Social Security check for unpaid federal taxes.

Your best bet for avoiding this is to work out a payment plan with the person you owe and stick to it. Otherwise, you'll just have to wait out the garnishment. Once your debt is paid off, your checks should go back to normal.