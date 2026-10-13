If you've been waiting for months to find out what Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will amount to, you shouldn't have to sit tight much longer.

Tomorrow, the Social Security Administration is scheduled to make that COLA official. And if the experts are correct, the 2027 COLA could be the largest Social Security raise in years.

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But before you get too excited to start counting your extra money, it's important to realize that Social Security's upcoming COLA may not be the boon to your finances you expect it to be. And there's a big reason for that.

Why the upcoming COLA may disappoint

The general consensus is that Social Security's 2027 COLA will be somewhere around 3.5%. This is based on inflation readings for July and August.

If that estimate is correct, Social Security benefits could get their largest increase in years. And a 3.5% COLA could boost the average retirement benefit by about $73.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

See, the problem with Social Security COLAs is that they're meant to keep pace with inflation only. So while a $73 boost might seem nice, it's more of a catch-up payment to account for the higher prices that have been plaguing seniors since the start of summer.

Also, that $73 average boost does not account for an increase in the cost of Medicare Part B. Seniors who are enrolled in Medicare and Social Security pay their Part B premiums out of their monthly benefits.

We don't know how much Part B costs will increase in 2027. But whatever the increase is, it will eat into the upcoming COLA to some degree, leaving dual enrollees with a smaller net raise.

Don't count on the 2027 COLA to improve your finances

Unless the experts are way off, the 2027 Social Security COLA should be pretty significant. But whether that truly improves your finances is questionable.

Sure, a decent-sized raise might make it easier to cover your costs. But if you've been having a hard time managing your bills, don't expect the upcoming COLA to be a magic solution.

Instead, take steps to improve your finances by trimming expenses to the best of your ability and, if needed, giving your retirement income a boost by working part-time. You may also want to consider relocating if you live in an expensive ZIP code. Your Social Security checks might go further in a cheaper part of the country, especially once your 2027 COLA comes through.