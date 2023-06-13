Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Black Women Have More Student Loan Debt Than Other Groups After Graduation. But There's a Solution.

By Charlene Rhinehart, CPA – Jun 13, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Black women have an average of $41,466 in undergraduate student loan debt one year after graduation.
  • If you're trying to tackle student loan debt, it's important to identify your goals and create a plan.
  • Look into ways to reduce your debt load if you want to beat student loan debt statistics.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A few strategic moves can make student loan debt less of a burden.

For many people, higher education comes with a high price tag. But the burden can be more costly for Black women.

The latest student loan research from The Motley Fool found that Black women are trying to tackle an average of $41,466 in undergraduate student loan debt one year after graduation.

All women, on average, have $31,276 in undergraduate student loans around the same time period compared to $29,270 for men. This means that Black women typically end up dishing out more money toward student loan debt than any other group in the United States. 

Although the stats are enough to sound the alarm, there are ways to reduce the stress of student loan debt so that it doesn't get in the way of other financial goals. 

Shocked person looking at computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Create a financial plan based on your goals

There might not be a magic formula to pay off student loan debt overnight, but there are a few steps you can take right now to be in control of your financial future. 

First, identify your payoff goals and payment options. For example, you can stick to a standard 10-year repayment schedule. But if you have cash to spare, you can chip away at your student loan debt faster by making extra monthly payments.

Let's say you borrow $40,000 in student loans with 5% interest. Your monthly payment on a standard 10-year term would be $424. But if you paid an extra $100 a month toward that loan, you could shave more than two years off your student loan repayment date. 

Another option is to look into student loan forgiveness. If you qualify, your student loan debt could be wiped away after you make a certain number of qualifying payments under a qualifying repayment plan. 

When reviewing your payment options and creating your financial plan, it's important to consider your other goals and answer the following questions:

  • Do you have an emergency fund? 
  • Can you take advantage of an employer-sponsored retirement plan? 
  • Are you investing in new skills so that you can increase your earnings potential? 
  • How much money do you have coming in compared to what's going out? 

Creating a strategic student loan payoff plan while trying to tackle other financial goals isn't easy by any means. But that doesn't mean it's not possible. If creating a financial plan becomes overwhelming, don't be afraid to ask for help. Working with a professional can help you save thousands of dollars in student loan debt without sacrificing your long-term goals. 

Planning early can lead to the highest rewards 

If you want to squash high amounts of student loan debt altogether, planning ahead will be key to your success. I was able to pay off all my student loan debt before graduating from college by doing the following: 

  • Applying for scholarships. Even if you don't get a full-ride scholarship to the school of your choice, there's still a chance to accumulate scholarships while in college. I applied for more than 100 scholarships and received funding for my commitment to leadership, service, and academics. 
  • Obtaining profitable internships: While in high school, I built my resume through volunteer opportunities. I gained a wide range of skills and experiences that made it easier for me to attract paid internships while in college. I used a portion of the money from internships to pay off debt. 
  • Exploring fellowship opportunities: If you're looking to beef up your skills in a certain area and take advantage of experiential learning, you should look into fellowships. My fellowships included education awards that helped me pay for school.    

Becoming debt-free before graduation took a lot of planning and networking. The earlier you start, the more options you'll be able to take advantage of. However, when you start planning isn't as important as creating a realistic action plan that works for you. Wherever you are right now, you have the opportunity to make a few strategic moves that can set you up for a lifetime of rewards. 

Your next best move

If you've already racked up student loan debt, your next move is to explore your payoff options. That could be an expedited payment plan or student loan forgiveness. But if you're just getting started on your journey, you could minimize your student loan debt by looking at alternative ways to pay for your education.

No matter where you are, it all boils down to having a plan and positioning yourself to create the future you want. As soon as you tackle student loan debt, you'll have more money available to crush other financial goals. 

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

older person holding a mug and looking out a window
Planning to Retire in 10 Years? Do These 3 Things First.
 Social Security cards 3_GettyImages-488815648
This Proposal Could Prevent Social Security Cuts. But Lawmakers Will Need to Decide On It Soon
 Senior Couple Holding Cash -- GettyImages-672432812
4 Sources of Retirement Income You Probably Haven't Considered Yet
 couple bank financial planning service retire personal finance
3 Reasons to Avoid a 401(k) for Your Retirement Savings
 A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1290205282
Paying $1,000 or More Toward Student Loans? Here's What You Need to Do.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/13/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services