Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should You Cosign to Help Your Kids Refinance Their Student Loans?

By Christy Bieber – Jul 6, 2023 at 5:00AM

Key Points

  • Cosigning a student loan can help your kids get better rates if you're a qualified borrower.
  • You're agreeing to share responsibility for their student debt.
  • You could affect your own finances if you cosign a loan for them.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Cosigning a student loan refinance loan could help your kids, but you have to consider your own finances as well.

Refinancing student loans can be a good option for those with private education debt. By securing a refinance loan, borrowers can sometimes reduce their rate and total borrowing costs, and may be able to get other, more favorable new loan terms as well.

Unfortunately, to qualify for a student loan refinance, most private lenders require good credit and solid proof of income. And some younger borrowers who have just earned their degree may not have that. Lenders do allow cosigners, though, which could have some parents wondering if they should cosign for their kids. 

Before you put your name on a student loan refinance application, you must think through the pros and cons to determine if it's the best course of action. 

Two adults looking at financial paperwork with a third person present.

Image source: Getty Images.

The biggest reason to cosign for a student loan refinance

The biggest reason why a parent might want to cosign for a student loan refinance loan is to help out their child. 

Education debt can be a huge financial burden, but refinancing private loans often helps ease that burden by making the debt cheaper and easier to pay if the new refinance loan has a better rate. Since refinance lenders consider credit and income, many young people wouldn't have the opportunity to qualify and lower their student loan costs without their parent's help. 

It can be difficult to leave your child without this type of financial support, especially if your credit score and income are good, you're a well-qualified borrower, and your son or daughter is asking you for this assistance as they get their financial life started. 

These are the reasons not to cosign for a student loan refinance 

There are, however, some reasons not to cosign. Your own finances could be adversely affected in major ways.

If your child does not pay their loans on time and in full, your credit could be damaged due to a record of late payments and a default. You could be held responsible for paying the entire unpaid loan balance if your child stops paying -- and that could be tens of thousands of dollars you may not be able to afford. 

Another issue is that when this debt shows up on your credit history, it affects your ability to borrow. Lenders treat it as your debt, and your debt-to-income ratio will be higher because of it. If you need to buy a house with a mortgage, borrow for a car, or take out loans to put other kids through college, you could run into trouble if you have a large student loan refinance loan on your record because you cosigned for it. 

The good news is, you may not be stuck with the cosigned debt on your credit history forever. Many lenders allow cosigner release after the primary borrower makes a certain number of on-time payments. Sometimes, this is as little as 12 payments. But not every lender offers this option, so if you don't want the loans to be on your credit history for many years, you'd want to prioritize finding a lender that does. 

Ultimately, you'll need to decide if you can and will help your child by cosigning a refinance loan. But don't take the decision lightly, as both your financial future and your child's financial future could be affected by your choice. 

 

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Adults looking at financial paperwork.
What's the Maximum Amount of Student Loans You Should Take Out?
 Middle aged woman laptopGettyImages-1161412655
80% of Americans Worry About the Future of Social Security. Should They Be Concerned?
 Getty Images person smashing piggy bank with hammer
4 Ways to Access Retirement Accounts Early Without Paying the Penalty
 Getty - caring for parents seniors elders family
What's Your Plan for Your Parents' Future?
 Doctor with senior man_GettyImages-1147479334
3 Reasons Healthcare Might Be a Bigger Burden in Retirement Than Expected

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
499%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services