Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Starting College This August? This One Move Could Help You Keep Your Student Debt to a Minimum.

By Maurie Backman – Aug 11, 2023 at 5:36AM

Key Points

  • Student loan debt is a burden for millions of Americans.
  • Working during your studies could result in a much lower balance by the time college is over.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A little effort on your part could leave you with much less debt.

Starting college is a major milestone. If you're set to go off to college this summer for the first time, you may be growing increasingly excited by the day.

In the coming weeks, you may have a number of tasks to check off your list, like packing your bags, purchasing last-minute bedding and dorm supplies, and checking in with your soon-to-be roommates to see who's bringing what in terms of entertainment. You might also have to do things like sign up for classes and schedule an initial meeting with your academic advisor.

But there's an additional move you may want to make in the coming weeks as you gear up to start college -- lock in a job. It's a move that could spare you loads of student loan debt and the stress that tends to go along with it.

A smiling person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

When you're able to work and borrow less

Many people can't afford to pay for college outright and need to take out student loans. If that's the boat you're in, you're obviously in good company, since 43.5 million Americans currently owe money in student debt.

But you may also be shocked to learn that the average student loan balance this year is $37,338. And that's just among federal student loan borrowers. If you're taking out private loans, you may be setting yourself up for an even higher balance upon your graduation.

That's why holding down a job during college is so important. If you're able to earn, say, $5,000 a year, that's $20,000 less that you might have to borrow in the course of getting a degree over four years. And while working while taking classes certainly isn't the easiest thing, it pays to think about the financial freedom it might buy you later in life.

Also, the reality is that it's easier than ever to juggle college classes and a part-time job, thanks to the gig economy. Rather than force yourself to work at the campus bookstore during preset hours or commit to a retail job that has you pulling long shifts the week of midterms and finals, you can find a gig that you do at your own pace. It could be pet-sitting in other people's homes, writing content online, or even doing data entry. (It may be boring, but you can ease the pain by listening to music if it's not too distracting.)

A sacrifice that's apt to pay off

So many college graduates today are utterly saddled with student loan debt. And many, no doubt, regret having borrowed as much as they did. While you may be looking forward to doing your share of learning and hanging out at college, do consider the benefits of working in some capacity.

And if you're hesitant to get a job right away, take a couple of months to adjust, if that's what you need. When your goal is to minimize your student debt, it's better to start a job a few months into college than not to work at all.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
The 1 Thing You Need to Know About Social Security Before Retirement
 Senior Couple Holding Cash -- GettyImages-672432812
3 Sources of Retirement Income You Probably Haven't Considered Yet
 Older man couch document GettyImages-1165980814
3 Signs Claiming Social Security at 70 Is a Bad Choice for You
 Student with mortar board made of money
Who Stands to Benefit From Biden's Student Loan Backup Plan?
 Older man backpacking GettyImages-862209732
3 Challenges You Might Face as a Retiree Who's Single

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
495%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services