Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Mark Your Calendar: 3 Important Student Loan Repayment Dates to Know This Year

By Charlene Rhinehart, CPA – Aug 17, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • The yearslong payment pause for student loans is coming to an end.
  • Interest on federal student loans will return to your regular rate soon.
  • Be aware of some key dates and action items before student loan payments resume in the fall.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't forget to jot these dates down so you won't be caught off guard.

The student loan freeze is coming to an end, and interest is about to kick in soon. And this time, student loan payment pause extensions are off the table.  

Since payments haven't been much of a concern for federal student loan borrowers since March 2020, it can be daunting trying to figure out the timeline of when payments start and what you need to do now. Here are a few dates to keep in mind. 

Couple at table looking at student loan bill.

Image source: Getty Images.

The first date to consider 

The federal student loan freeze will finally come to an end on Aug. 30. Borrowers haven't had to worry about student loans for over three years, so this could be a financial shock for millions of people.  

There's no significant event that happens on Aug. 30, but it's good to put it on your calendar if you're trying to plan ahead. Here are some items you can add to your checklist before that date: 

  • Update your contact information on StudentAid.gov.
  • Ensure your correct information is shown on your loan servicer's website.
  • Start socking money away from your paycheck to pay down debt.
  • Find out when your first payment will be due. 
  • Explore your repayment plan options. 

Get ready for interest to resume 

As soon as Sept. 1 rolls around the corner, the interest on your student loans will start accruing. When this happens, the amount of money you owe on your student loans will increase over time.

The thought of federal student loan interest may be new to you if you graduated within the last three years. Back in March 2020, the government gave borrowers temporary relief from interest in response to the COVID-19 emergency. That brought some student loan interest rates down to 0%. There were more than a handful of loans eligible for the 0% interest period, including:  

  • Defaulted direct loans
  • Non-defaulted direct loans
  • Defaulted Federal Perkins Loans owned by the Department of Education

If you're unsure if your loans were eligible or not, contact your loan servicer or log into your student loan account. However, if you qualify, the 0% interest rate on your loans held by the Department of Education should have been 0% during the payment pause, even while you were in school.

Payments will be due in October

The word has spread that payments will be due starting in October, but you'll have to connect with your loan servicer to get the exact details. In the upcoming weeks, you should receive a notification prior to your due date, providing you with all the necessary information.

If you're like the average student loan borrower, you might have to squeeze in approximately $337 worth of monthly payments into your budget soon. Now is a good time to revamp your budget to ensure you aren't scrambling later trying to pay your first student loan bill. 

Countdown to student loan repayment 

If you've been avoiding the return of student loan repayments, it's time to get organized and start planning now. Take note of all the upcoming dates so you can start saving for your first payment. The sooner you get moving on your student loan debt, the faster you'll be able to crush other financial goals.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Older man laptop upset GettyImages-1402178649
The Shocking Reason You Might Lose Some of Your Social Security Benefits
 Getty -- happy fellow
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement
 Getty - looking out the window thinking pondering considering
Why the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
 Senior man using calculator GettyImages-107071080
Cooling Inflation Might Lead to a Smaller Social Security COLA. It's Still a Good Thing
 College students 2023
Good News for More Than 804,000 Borrowers: Lawsuit Blocking Biden's Backup Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Has Been Dismissed

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services