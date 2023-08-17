Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

New Bill Proposes 0% Interest Student Loans

By Maurie Backman – Aug 17, 2023 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Accrued interest can make student loans harder to pay off.
  • A new proposal seeks to eliminate interest for existing federal loan borrowers, and that may extend to some future borrowers, as well.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Eliminating interest on student loans could make a world of difference.

Now that President Biden's efforts to forgive student loan debt have been quashed by the Supreme Court, millions of borrowers will need to start making loan payments again. And after a multiyear pause, many are likely to struggle.

Part of the reason student loans can be so tough to pay off is that borrowers aren't just repaying the principal sums they took out -- they're also dealing with interest that accrues on their debt.

There are different repayment plans federal student loan borrowers can sign up for to make their monthly payments more manageable. But popular choices, like income-driven repayment plans and extended repayment plans, can result in extra interest that adds up over time.

A smiling person at a table.

Image source: Getty Images.

But one proposal is seeking to take student loan interest out of the equation. And it could end up being a lifeline for borrowers.

A world of financial relief

The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act aims to refinance the interest rate of all existing federal student loans to 0% and cap interest rates for new loans signed. Future borrowing rates would be based on need and range from 0% to 4%, at most.

Of course, those opposed to this idea are likely to argue that student loan interest is what helps cover the cost of operating the federal student loan program to begin with. But according to the new legislation, that issue is solvable.

Student loan borrowers' payments would go into a trust fund that would invest in different income-producing vehicles, like municipal bonds. The returns on those investments would be used to cover the cost of the federal student loan program so it can continue to operate.

Will student loan interest go away?

The aforementioned proposal is just that -- a proposal that a couple of lawmakers have put together in an attempt to ease the burden of repaying student loans. Whether it goes through is a different story.

But a proposal like this could make student loan debt much easier for borrowers to manage. And it could also incentivize borrowers to try to limit their debt to federal student loans, which offer more protections than private loans.

Sometimes, private lenders offer up competitive rates to borrowers in an effort to lure them in. But private lenders, for example, may not offer the option to hit pause on student loan payments via forbearance or deferment, whereas those options are commonly on the table for federal student loan borrowers who qualify.

Plus, students who take out federal loans have different repayment plans they can apply for if the standard repayment plan doesn't work financially. Private lenders don't have to offer a variety of payment plan options.

All told, eliminating interest on federal student loans could do a world of good for borrowers who are stressed over the idea of having to resume their payments. And it could spare future borrowers a world of financial heartache, too. But it's hard to say whether this proposal will actually take off or ultimately get shut down like President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty - serious person looking at camera by window
5 Social Security Mistakes You Probably Don't Even Realize You're Making
 person sitting on the floor looking at a laptop
Here's Exactly How Much the Average American Has Saved for Retirement. How Do You Stack Up?
 Young couple looking over finances at home
Mark Your Calendar: 3 Important Student Loan Repayment Dates to Know This Year
 Older man laptop upset GettyImages-1402178649
The Shocking Reason You Might Lose Some of Your Social Security Benefits
 Getty -- happy fellow
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services