Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Thinking of Borrowing for Graduate School? Read This Before Signing Those Loans

By Maurie Backman – Aug 19, 2023 at 5:36AM

Key Points

  • Many people go to graduate school in hopes of boosting their earnings potential.
  • A new report reveals that post-grad school salaries often aren't high enough to justify the cost of that education.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Graduate school might seem like a good idea, but the financial upside may not be enough to justify those large loans.

The decision to go to graduate school isn't one to take lightly. Attending graduate school means taking on added tuition. And if you haven't even finished paying off your student loans from your undergraduate studies, you may be hesitant to take on even more debt.

Still, for many people, a graduate degree opens the door to more career opportunities. And you may find that having that degree allows you to boost your earnings substantially. That could be enough to justify the cost -- and the burden -- of added student loans.

A person with a serious expression.

Image source: Getty Images.

But a new report from the U.S. Department of Education uncovers some unsettling trends in the context of federal student loans and graduate school. And you may want to give it a read before signing up for extra loans on top of the ones you might already have.

Is all of that added debt really worth it?

In some cases, the debt associated with a graduate degree might pale in comparison to the earnings potential it leads to. Borrowing $60,000 for an MBA that results in an annual salary of $200,000 or more for decades could easily read like a no-brainer.

But the aforementioned report is quick to highlight that the student debt accrued in the course of a graduate degree doesn't always pay off. Specifically, the report said, "The amount students pay for post-secondary credentials is often only weakly connected to the labor market payoff for the credentials they earn. A particular worry is that too many students take outsized loans relative to what they will likely be able to repay based on the typical earnings of graduates in a program."

The report then goes on to say that 12% of master's degree programs offered by private non-profit institutions and about 25% of programs at for-profit institutions have high debt burdens relative to resulting salaries. That's clearly unsettling.

Do your research before taking on more debt

Whether the cost of a graduate degree will ultimately pay off depends on the individual and their long-term career path. But it's important to take a look at the cost of a graduate degree and compare that to typical earnings in your field.

Spending $80,000 on a master's that allows you to become a social worker may not make sense financially if, based on the specific line of work you want to go into, you're looking at an annual salary of $45,000 for your first decade or more on the job.

Of course, this begs the question: How do personal and career-related satisfaction factor into the equation? To what extent is it worth taking on student debt to land a fulfilling and meaningful job?

That's a hard one to answer.

Working in your desired field is apt to enhance your quality of life. Being overly burdened by student loan payments is apt to have the opposite effect.

Ultimately, you'll need to strike your own balance. But the key is to be realistic about your costs and earnings potential before making the decision to go to graduate school. And depending on your circumstances, it could make sense to get some lower-level experience in your field before committing to a graduate program and the potentially high costs involved.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Social Security 2022
Spousal Social Security Benefits: 5 Things All Married Couples Should Know
 College students 2022
6 Things You Need to Know About the SAVE Plan Before Student-Loan Repayment Resumes
 personal finance calculations
If You're a Millennial, These Social Security Tips Are For You
 Getty - group of millennials young people happy gang friends
When Is It Worth It to Go Abroad for College?
 Older man denim shirt laptop_GettyImages-622914958
Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit and How to Get It

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services