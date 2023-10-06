Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Who Could Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness Under Biden's Brand New Debt Relief Plan

By Keith Speights – Oct 6, 2023 at 5:51AM

Key Points

  • The Biden administration identified five categories of borrowers that it especially wants to prioritize with its new student debt relief plan.
  • A Department of Education committee will meet next week to identify the best ways to help these borrowers.
  • A final plan should be on the way in 2024.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

More student loans could be forgiven in the not-too-distant future.

On Thursday, the White House announced an additional $9 billion in student debt relief for 125,000 Americans. This debt forgiveness will help 53,000 borrowers under Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs, nearly 51,000 borrowers who made 20 years or more of payments, and nearly 22,000 borrowers with a total or permanent disability. 

More individuals could have their student loans canceled, as well, in the not-too-distant future. Here's who could qualify for student loan forgiveness under President Biden's brand new debt relief plan, based on priorities detailed by the Department of Education.

Students in caps and gowns.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Borrowers who owe more than they originally borrowed

The Department of Education stated in a recent issue paper on student loan debt relief that many borrowers owe more now than the amount that they originally borrowed. This can happen because the accrual of unpaid interest builds up over time. The department listed this category of borrowers as a top priority for the president's new student debt relief plan.

2. Borrowers who are eligible for forgiveness under programs who haven't applied yet

The Biden administration just allocated $5.2 billion in additional debt relief for some borrowers who are already covered under existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs. These borrowers are employed by government or not-for-profit organizations. 

There are also some borrowers who are eligible for student loan forgiveness under programs such as income-driven repayment but haven't applied for those programs yet. The Department of Education wants to help these borrowers obtain student loan forgiveness that they haven't yet taken advantage of.

3. Borrowers who attended programs that didn't provide enough financial value

Most Americans take out federal student loans thinking that the college programs they attend will help put them in a good position later to pay off those loans. However, some programs simply don't provide enough financial value. The Biden administration wants to help borrowers who attended such programs and later discovered they couldn't afford to pay their student debt.

4. Borrowers who weren't able to take advantage of later benefits

Both the U.S. Congress and the Department of Education have made additional benefits available to student loan borrowers through the years. Many individuals, though, either borrowed or began making repayments on their student loans before those newer benefits were created. The White House wants to try to assist borrowers who weren't able to take advantage of later benefits.

5. Borrowers with hardships that the current student loan system doesn't address

Current federal student loan programs try to help borrowers with hardships in various ways. There are options for reducing payments, delaying payments, and obtaining loan forgiveness.

However, the Biden administration believes that the current student loan system might not fully address some types of hardships that borrowers experience. Because of this, the Department of Education wants to figure out effective ways to address such unique cases of hardship.

What's next?

The Department of Education's Student Loan Debt Relief Committee will convene on Oct. 10, 2023, for a two-day meeting to discuss new student loan forgiveness regulations. The public will be permitted to comment on these proceedings.

The committee will then get back together in November and December to review and publish draft rules for the Biden administration's new student debt relief plan. Those draft rules will also be open to public comments in early 2024. The final rules should be put into place next year barring any legal challenges that delay the process.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

senior man laptop taking notes GettyImages-1278336166
Got a Notice of Change From Your Medicare Plan Administrator? Here's What to Pay Attention To.
 Average Social Security Benefit December 2022 (Final)
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
 Social Security 8
Retirees: Why Oct. 12 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
 Person Using Calculator
3 Things Everyone Needs to Understand About Social Security, Before Retirement
 man 30s stressed laptop GettyImages-1338098036
2 in 3 Surveyed Americans Say Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Impact Their Ability to Save for Retirement. Here's How to Do Both.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services