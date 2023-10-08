Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Student Loan Repayments Have Officially Resumed for More Than 40 Million Borrowers. Here Are 3 Budgeting Strategies to Help.

By Maurie Backman – Oct 8, 2023 at 5:04AM

Key Points

  • Many borrowers are apt to struggle now that student loan payments are back on the table.
  • Categorizing your bills carefully and making spending cuts could decrease your chances of falling behind.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You might have an easier time repaying your loans if you follow these tips.

When President Biden set out to have student loan debt forgiven, many Americans were hopeful that he'd manage to succeed. But unfortunately, the Supreme Court shot down that student loan forgiveness plan. And now, millions of borrowers are on the hook for monthly loan payments for the first time in more than three years.

If you're worried about keeping up with your student loans, that's understandable. The average borrower today owes $337 a month, which is hardly a small amount. And while you may be able to shrink your loan payments on a monthly basis by moving over to a different repayment plan (particularly, one that's income-based), at the end of the day, you're still talking about having to make a monthly payment that's substantial.

A person with a serious expression.

Image source: Getty Images.

The good news, though, is that with savvy budgeting, you can set yourself up to tackle those loan payments without falling behind. Here are a few strategies to adopt.

1. Categorize your bills into essentials and non-essentials, and slash the latter

We all have expenses we spend money on that are necessities. But many people have expenses they can technically do without. It's important to categorize your bills this way to identify options for cuts in your spending.

Let's say your monthly student loan payment is $300. If your rent is $1,000 a month and you already have inexpensive rent for your neighborhood, there's probably not much you can do there. But if you currently spend $400 a month between streaming services, social outings, and restaurant meals, you can cut spending in those areas to free up money for your student loan payments.

2. Audit your essential bills and see if there's room to cut your costs

Your essential bills are the ones you can't compromise on. You need food, shelter, and a way to get to work. But there may be a way to minimize your essential expenses if you dig deeper.

Let's say you're spending $1,000 a month on rent and there are no cheaper apartments in your area. If you can't lower your rent, you might be able to get a roommate for a period of time to split that rent with you. The result? Extra money in your pocket to pay your student loans.

3. Put your student loan payments on autopilot so you don't fall behind

At this point, you may be making your first student loan payment after years of having those payments paused. And you might forget to make those payments in future months if you're just not used to them.

A good way to avoid falling behind on your loans is to enroll in an auto-pay option. That takes human error out of the equation. It might also be a good way to ensure that your loans are getting paid before you take money out of your bank account to spend on things like leisure and entertainment.

No matter what monthly student loan payment you're now on the hook for, it may be wreaking some havoc on your finances. But if you follow these budgeting tips, you may find that you're able to adjust to your new monthly payments more easily than expected.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Middle aged couple coffee cups
Should You Take Social Security at 62 or 67? Here Are 3 Reasons to Consider Splitting the Difference
 Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Social Security's Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Missing Its Silver Lining in 2024
 Older woman laptop stressed GettyImages-1320818224
Will a Medicare Part B Premium Hike Wipe Out Your 2024 Social Security COLA?
 Max Social Security Benefit 2023 (Final)
Here's the Biggest Social Security Benefit for Retired Workers by Age
 Pizza delivery GettyImages-929918572
59% of Surveyed Student Loan Borrowers Are Making This Savvy Move to Cope With Student Loan Payments Starting Again

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services