Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Department of Education Just Released a Paper Detailing New Plans for Student Loan Forgiveness. Here's What It Says.

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Oct 11, 2023 at 6:33AM

Key Points

  • The Department of Education is trying to put a new loan forgiveness plan together.
  • This comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's rejection of President Biden's plan to forgive as much as $20,000 per borrower.
  • Although it's in the early stages, the new plan will be more targeted and focus on forgiving debt for specific groups.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Biden Administration is preparing version 2.0 of its student loan forgiveness plan.

As you've probably heard by now, the Supreme Court rejected the Biden Administration's attempt to forgive as much as $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower. Not only did the administration roll out several new initiatives designed to provide relief, but it also is attempting to forgive large quantities of student loan debt through other avenues.

The Department of Education recently released a paper that provides some early details about the upcoming student loan relief efforts. While we're very early in the process, the efforts appear to be targeted at some specific groups of borrowers.

College student in class raising hand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Who is the new loan forgiveness program targeting?

The paper released by the Department of Education targets five specific groups of borrowers for student loan forgiveness. Some of these are very vague -- and that's on purpose. After all, the Student Loan Relief Committee that will fine-tune the forgiveness plan had not even met yet, as of the paper's release. But here are the five groups:

1. Borrowers with a ton of added interest

First are borrowers whose student loan balances have grown over time due to unpaid interest -- and quite a few student loan horror stories are in this category. For example, let's say that someone borrowed $50,000 to get a teaching degree. Because of their family size and income level, they enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan and only need to make $100 monthly loan payments.

However, if they have an average interest rate of 6%, interest will accumulate at a rate of $250 per month ($150 more than they're paying). After 10 years of this, they'll owe nearly $70,000.

2. Borrowers who should already be eligible for forgiveness

Under most income-driven repayment plans, borrowers are eligible for forgiveness of any remaining balance after making 20 or 25 years of required payments. But some borrowers have been paying that long (or longer) but aren't enrolled in one of these.

3. Students who didn't get enough bang for their bucks

Most people can agree that there are relatively low-paying jobs that are vitally important to society. Teachers, police officers, social workers, and various nonprofit leaders are examples, and nobody wants to discourage people from pursuing them simply for financial reasons.

After all, this is essentially the reason why the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program exists. So another group being targeted includes those with degrees that didn't provide enough "financial value" to justify such a large amount of debt.

4. Borrowers who missed out on top relief programs

When I took out my first student loan more than 20 years ago, the best income-driven repayment plans didn't exist. Public Service Loan Forgiveness was still about five years away from being created, and other relief efforts hadn't been implemented. So the fourth group being targeted includes people who either entered repayment or obtained student loans before certain programs were created.

5. Borrowers whose issues aren't being addressed

The final (and perhaps the vaguest) group includes borrowers whose hardships aren't being adequately addressed by the current system. This could take a number of different directions. For example, the current income-driven repayment system doesn't do much to consider the cost of living in different areas of the U.S.

A long road ahead

Even if you're fairly sure that you would fit into one or more of the groups mentioned, it's unclear how much of your student debt could ultimately be forgiven. There is also no current timetable for forgiveness.

The newly formed Student Loan Relief Committee is scheduled to meet several times in the coming months. Even after specific details are hammered out, however, there's a good chance that the proposal will have to survive significant legal challenges before any borrower's loans could be forgiven.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

person sitting at table in front of computer
How Much Will It Cost You to Take Social Security At 62 Instead of 67?
 Man 30s smiling professional laptop GettyImages-1437923297
A $5 Million Nest Egg Puts You in the Top 0.1% of Retirement Savers. Here's How to Get There.
 SS_Retirement_infographic_960x480
3 Social Security Misconceptions That Could Cost You in Retirement
 man 20s laptop serious GettyImages-1291759394
Student Loan Repayment Has Resumed. What Could That Mean for the U.S. Economy?
 retired couple on patio happy
Want a Stress-Free Retirement? Avoid These 5 Big Mistakes.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services