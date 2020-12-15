10% of Americans Are Flirting With Financial Disaster. Here's Why

by Christy Bieber | Dec. 15, 2020

The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation.

A man looking stressed while going through his bills next to his open laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

Are you one of the Americans putting your future at risk?

Unexpected expenses or a sudden drop in income can happen to anyone, any time -- especially during these uncertain times, with COVID-19 cases spiking across the country. Unfortunately, far too many Americans are completely unprepared for financial surprises.

In fact, recent research from Northwestern Mutual shows that as many as 9% of Americans don't have any personal savings at all. That means close to 1 out of 10 people are one minor blip away from a potential financial crisis.

Here's why it can be so damaging to go without an emergency fund, as well as some suggestions on how to be prepared for calamities.

Everyone needs to have an emergency fund

For the 9% of Americans with no personal savings, financial disaster lurks around every corner, because it is inevitable that something will eventually go wrong. This could be something as minor as an unexpected doctor's appointment with a co-pay, or as major as a job loss or serious illness that necessitates taking time off work.

Unfortunately, without any personal savings, even more minor expenses can be problematic, while major problems can be devastating. If you have no extra money to cover that co-pay, you could find yourself putting it on a credit card. But then you're reducing your future income to pay for it -- and adding interest on top of the unexpected cost. That makes it harder to get by with future paychecks, and potentially leads to borrowing more money for the basics as your limited cash is eaten up by debt payments.

And that's just with a small expense. If something major happens and your income drops or you need to come up with thousands of dollars, you could experience dire consequences. You could miss payments and damage your credit score, or end up so deeply in debt that you can't pay it back. You could even face foreclosure or repossession.

Don't risk financial disaster -- start building your emergency fund today

With so much potential for disaster when you have no savings, it's clear that putting money aside for surprise expenses should be a top priority. Of course, that can be hard to do when you're living paycheck to paycheck.

The important thing is to find a way to get started. While the ultimate goal should be to save up an emergency fund with enough to cover three to six months of living expenses, that's not going to happen overnight. But you can start saving something right now to create at least a small emergency fund.

Take a very close look at your budget. Be aggressive in looking for cuts, which may mean major sacrifices in the short term. For example, you may decide to cut back on all non-essential outings to save on gas money, or to clip coupons and eat inexpensive meals for a bit. You don't have to make these major cuts forever -- just until you've saved a few hundred dollars to start your emergency fund.

After you've got something saved, keep some of your budget cuts in place to build your account. Make more sustainable changes over the long haul.

If your budget truly can't accommodate saving anything for emergencies, look into increasing your income -- at least temporarily. This could mean taking a second job until you've built up some emergency money, selling non-essential items, or even more drastic changes such as getting rid of one of your vehicles. Once you've got a small emergency fund, you can decide if you want to keep going until you've got a hefty savings account, or if you'd rather grow your account balance more slowly. But at least you'll be protected from unexpected expenses.

Ultimately, it may take some sacrifice to build an emergency fund when you don't have much money to spare. But it's important to do it even if it's hard, because otherwise your financial situation could get a lot worse very quickly when something goes wrong.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and can earn you 18x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 18x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2020.

Two top online savings account picks

Rates as of Dec. 10, 2020 Ratings Methodology
CIT Bank Savings Builder American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member, FDIC Member, FDIC
Rating image, 5.0 out of 5 stars.
5.0 stars
ToolTip Icon for Star Rating. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
Rating image, 5.0 out of 5 stars.
5.0 stars
ToolTip Icon for Star Rating. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
Open Account

On CIT's Secure Website.

Open Account

On American Express' Secure Website.

Read Full Review Read Full Review

APY: Up to 0.45%

APY: 0.60%

Best For: No monthly maintenance fee

Best For: High APY

Min. to earn APY: $25k or $100 monthly deposit for highest tier

Min. to earn APY: $0

About the Author

Christy Bieber
Christy Bieber icon-button-linkedin-2x

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

Featured Articles

Best Online Savings Accounts for 2020

Best CD Rates

What is APY and What Does it Mean for Your Savings Account?

Is it Time to Switch Banks?