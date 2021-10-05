by Maurie Backman | Published on Oct. 5, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Some people don't have a single savings account. But here's why having a few could work to your advantage.
It's an unfortunate fact that many people don't have a savings account at all. So if you have money stashed away in the bank, you're in a pretty good spot. That said, at some point you may decide to open more than one savings account. Here are a few benefits you might enjoy if you go that route.
Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
You may have several objectives you're saving for. Most people are advised to set aside three to six months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. But you may want to keep your emergency stash separate from your remaining savings, which is why opening multiple accounts could be a smart move.
Say that in addition to emergency savings, you want to set money aside for a down payment on a home and also save up for a big vacation. In that case, it could make sense for you to open three savings accounts. That way, you can track your goals and avoid accidentally leaving yourself with too little cash for emergencies.
When you deposit money into a savings account, as long as your bank is FDIC insured, you're protected from losing money -- up to $250,000 per depositor -- if your bank were to go under. If you spread your savings out across multiple banks, you could get more protection.
Now to be fair, this isn't a problem most people have. In fact, it may not be a good idea to have more than $250,000 in savings. If you're really sitting on that much cash, investing some of it in a brokerage account may be a better bet. But if you have a specific reason for having that much money on hand -- say, it's earmarked for a home down payment but you just haven't found the right house yet -- then spreading it out across more than one bank could give you more security.
If you open a savings account at an online bank, you might enjoy a higher interest rate on your money. Online banks don't have the same overhead as physical banks, which means they can often pass on some of that savings to customers in the form of higher interest rates.
But there are drawbacks to only having an online bank account, like not being able to go into a branch to take withdrawals or enjoy benefits that can only be performed in person, like notary services. So it could be a good idea to keep some money at a brick-and-mortar bank in addition to an online one.
For some people, a single savings account will meet their needs. And the upside of having one bank account is keeping track of all of your money in the same place. But it does pay to consider the benefits of having multiple savings accounts -- especially if you're saving for several objectives, you have a lot of money in cash, and you're worried that only having an online bank account will be too limiting.
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. The Ascent's picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 8x the national average savings account rate.
|Advertisement
|
|
|CIT Bank Savings Builder
|American Express® High Yield Savings Account
|Member, FDIC
|Member, FDIC
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
Open Account
On CIT's Secure Website.
|
Open Account
On American Express' Secure Website.
|Read Review
|Read Review
|
APY: Up to 0.40%
|
APY: 0.40%
|
Best For: No monthly maintenance fee
|
Best For: High APY
|
Min. to earn APY: $25k or $100 monthly deposit for highest tier
|
Min. to earn APY: $1
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.