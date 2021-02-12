by Maurie Backman | Feb. 12, 2021
The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation.
Need a healthier emergency fund? Here's how to build one without stress.
We all need money in a savings account for a rainy day. You never know when you might lose your job, get stuck with a home repair, or walk out to your driveway and find that your car won't start.
Without an emergency fund, you could get caught up in serious debt and wreck your finances for years. A better bet is to have three to six months' worth of living expenses stashed away in the bank for the unexpected. And here are a few easy ways to boost your cash reserves -- all without depriving yourself of too much.
A lot of people have changed their lifestyles during the pandemic. Maybe you're not currently commuting to work, or you've replaced movie theater and restaurant outings with quiet nights at home to stay safe. All of that forced savings could serve as a prime opportunity to pad your emergency fund. Of course, once the pandemic ends, you may need or want to start spending on those expenses again -- and that's okay. The key is to take advantage of forced savings while that's the situation you've been dealt.
If you cancel your cell phone plan, you may not have a way to communicate with others. But if you cancel your gym membership, you can still get exercise. Take a look at your budget and see if there's one expense you can replace with a free or low-cost alternative. For example, you may be able to cancel a cable plan that costs $80 a month and sign up for a $15 monthly streaming service instead. And going back to that cell phone example, you probably can't do without a phone completely, but you may be able to sign up for a cheaper plan.
Lawmakers are working to send a third stimulus check to the public. If that comes through, that's an easy way to boost your savings -- provided you don't need the money for essentials like food and medications.
Most people who file a tax return wind up getting a refund. If you normally get money back from the IRS, sticking it in the bank is a simple way to add to your savings without having to cut back on something else.
Did you get a raise this year? If so, you may have been spending that extra money on treats or entertainment. Well, it's time to stop that practice if your emergency fund needs work. The good news is that at this point, you're probably not used to that raise, which means you should be able to live without spending it. Don't take on extra expenses in the near term. Instead, put that paycheck boost into savings until you're happier with the amount of rainy day cash you have.
Emergency savings are essential. Without that money, you could really wind up in a world of debt when life throws unpleasant surprises your way. The good news is that funding your emergency savings may not be as difficult as you'd expect. And once you've managed to get to a level of savings you're happy with, the peace of mind you'll enjoy will be worth any sacrifice you dealt with along the way.
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2021.
|
|
|CIT Bank Savings Builder
|American Express® High Yield Savings Account
|Member, FDIC
|Member, FDIC
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
Open Account
On CIT's Secure Website.
|
Open Account
On American Express' Secure Website.
|Read Review
|Read Review
|
APY: Up to 0.45%
|
APY: 0.50%
|
Best For: No monthly maintenance fee
|
Best For: High APY
|
Min. to earn APY: $25k or $100 monthly deposit for highest tier
|
Min. to earn APY: $0
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.