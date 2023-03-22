Got More Than $250k in the Bank? SoFi to Offer up to $2 Million in FDIC Insurance

What happened

SoFi Checking and Savings members will now have access to up to $2 million in FDIC insurance for deposits. The standard level of protection is a maximum of $250,000 per depositor. SoFi Checking and Savings is making this added coverage available through the SoFi FDIC Insurance Network, a recently created partnership with multiple banks.

So what

The recent banking industry meltdown, fueled by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has many consumers with money in savings accounts wondering if their cash is safe. The good news is that FDIC insurance protects deposits of up to $250,000 per person. But cash reserves beyond that point aren't covered in the event of a bank failure. Now, SoFi is taking that worry off the table.

"It's our goal to help people get their money right, which we know goes hand in hand with feeling good about the safety of their funds," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "By offering access to up to $2 million in FDIC insurance, we are making sure our members have peace of mind about their money at SoFi. We know the last few weeks have been unnerving for many consumers, and we hope this helps."

Now what

The FDIC does not receive funding to do what it does. Rather, it's funded by premiums that banks pay for. To keep those premiums reasonable, the FDIC only guarantees coverage of up to $250,000 per depositor. Giants like Chase and Wells Fargo, for example, limit their coverage to $250,000, so SoFi is clearly going above and beyond in this regard.

That said, for many savers, protection for up to $250,000 per depositor is more than enough. A 2022 study by The Ascent found that the average savings account balance among Americans is $4,500. Furthermore, savers who have more than $250,000 in cash can look to spread their money across different banks.

Now SoFi happens to offer a competitive 4% savings account APY right now, so moving over to SoFi isn't a bad idea for consumers looking to earn more interest on their money. But those who are happy with their banks don't necessarily need to rush to switch over to SoFi -- especially if they're earning a competitive APY and are satisfied with other features of their bank, like ATM access and customer service.

Given the upheaval the banking industry has experienced over the past few weeks, it won't be surprising to see more institutions begin to offer FDIC protection beyond $250,000. But for now, that certainly isn't the norm, so banking customers with extra cash reserves can definitely consider looking to SoFi for optimal protection.