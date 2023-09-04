Here's What Happens When You Only Do Your Banking Online
KEY POINTS
- When you only bank online, you miss out on benefits like in-person customer service, notary access, and safe deposit boxes.
- You might also struggle to find convenient ATMs.
These days, many Americans are opting to do their banking online. And it's easy to see why.
If your bank has a user-friendly app, you can do things like pay bills or move money from checking to your savings account with ease. And doing all of those things digitally can be a huge time saver.
But despite the convenience of online banking, many consumers still prefer physical banks. In fact, according to a recent survey by UserTesting, 83% of respondents said they prefer traditional banks over online banks. The main reason? They want the option to speak to a bank teller in person rather than have to access customer service over the phone or via chat.
Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards
But not having access to face-to-face customer service isn't the only drawback of only banking online. There are some other things you might miss out on, too.
Notary services
There may come a point when you need to get a document notarized. If you're starting a small business, for example, you may need certain legal or incorporation documents notarized to get that venture off the ground.
When you bank at a brick-and-mortar establishment, you generally get access to a notary -- and often, for free. If you only bank online, you might need to hunt down a notary when you need one and then pay them a fee for their service.
Safe deposit boxes
You may have certain documents you want to keep in a secure location, like the deed to your house or a copy of your will. The upside of having an account at a physical bank is that you'll generally have the option to open a safe deposit box there.
Granted, you'll usually be charged a fee for that service, but it's an option nonetheless. If you only bank online, you might struggle to find a secure place to house important documents. (Do note that in many cases, you need an account at a given bank to be able to open a safe deposit box there, though that may not always be the case.)
Easy access to ATMs
Online banks generally give customers access to a network of ATMs. After all, you need some way to be able to withdraw cash when you need it.
But if you only bank online, you may find that it's difficult to find an ATM that's convenient to where you live or work. And if you're forced to withdraw money from an ATM outside of your bank's network, you can expect to pay a fee for the privilege of taking out your money.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with banking online. Quite the contrary -- if you're a busy person with a packed schedule, you might strongly benefit from the convenience of being able to manage your money with an app rather than have to go to the bank all the time. But you may want to consider opening a bank account at a brick-and-mortar establishment in addition to banking online. That way, you get the best of both worlds.
These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you 12x your bank
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.
Two of our top online savings account picks:
|Advertisement
|American Express National Bank
|SoFi Checking and Savings
|Member FDIC.
|Member FDIC.
4.00 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.75 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account
On American Express' Secure Website.
Open Account
On SoFi's Secure Website.
APY: 4.25%
APY: up to 4.50% APY with direct deposit
Min. to earn APY: $1
Min. to earn APY: $1
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.