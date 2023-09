Here's Why a $20,000 Emergency Fund Might Fail You

How a Series of Small Deposits in Your Bank Account Could Cause You Some Financial Problems Depositing money in your savings or checking account is something you'll probably do often over the course of your life. But it may come as a surprise that making a series of small deposits could actually cause some problems for you.You need to be aware of when and how you could possibly face legal and financial scrutiny if you make deposits in a certain pattern that trigger the attention of authorities. Here's what you should know.Structuring can be a big problem when making bank depositsYou're probably wondering how making deposits in your own bank account could ever be a problem. It's simple: You could have an issue if your actions are seen as "structuring." Here's why.If you deposit more than $10,000 in cash in your bank account at one time, your bank is required to report this behavior and to keep a record of it. The Banking Secrecy Act of 1970 mandates that banks keep records of larger cash deposits in an effort to prevent financial crimes. Banks must file a Currency Transaction Report, even if you deposit just a penny over $10,000.Many people -- especially those who may not want these reports filed -- are aware of this regulation. As a result, sometimes people break up their big $10,000 deposit into several small ones so they don't trigger the reporting requirement. This is called "structuring deposits," and it is illegal regardless of whether the money you are depositing came from legal activity or from illegal activity.Now, this doesn't mean it is always unlawful to deposit more than $10,000 even if you break up the deposit. This behavior becomes a crime if the purpose of breaking up the deposits was to evade the currency reporting requirements.Banks must file a suspicious activity report if they suspect structuring, which could trigger a full investigation and possibly criminal penalties.How to avoid problems with depositsThe good news is, most people are not going to be depositing $10,000 in cash in their bank accounts or savings accounts regularly -- either all at once or in a series of independent transactions -- so most people don't really need to worry too much about this.And if you do have a large deposit of $10,000 or more to make, you shouldn't really have a problem making it. The bank or financial institution has the responsibility of filing the report, and as long as the deposit is above board and you aren't trying to evade taxes or launder money, you shouldn't have any issues.The main thing is to avoid behaviors that could make bank officials suspicious because even if you're innocently depositing small sums that add up to $10,000, you may trigger unwanted attention if the bank thinks you're trying to hide something. If you have concerns, you can always talk to your bank about the best way to make sure you're making large cash deposits in a way that won't cause a problem.Fortunately, having to deposit large amounts of cash is generally a good problem to have. Just be sure you aren't dividing up your bank deposits in a way that could make it look as if you have something to hide and you should be in the clear.

Is a Money Market Account a Good Place for Your Emergency Fund? An emergency fund is your best protection against unexpected bills hitting your budget like a speeding freight train. There's no possible way to account for every expense life will throw at you, and it can be a terrible feeling to put a surprise car repair or medical bill on a credit card because you're otherwise unable to cover the cost.Experts recommend saving at least three to six months' worth of expenses for your emergency fund (to figure out how much you should save, have a look at our emergency fund calculator). But honestly, any amount of extra cash can help you out of a jam, so don't feel bad if it's hard for you to save.You'll also need a safe place to keep your money, and there's one type of bank account that could be the perfect fit. Let's take a closer look at money market accounts and why they work for emergency funds.Really, a money market account?Depending on how deep you are in banking and the personal finance space, you might be unfamiliar with money market accounts. These bank accounts are almost like a cross between a checking account and a savings account, with some of the features from each.Money market accounts earn interest, like savings accounts do. In fact, among bank accounts that allow you to add and remove money while the account is open (unlike CDs, which require locking your money up for the term of the CD), money market accounts have the highest average APY as of this writing, at 0.62%. However, this is an average of all money market accounts, and some online banks are paying much higher rates.Take a look at our favorite money market accounts and you'll see that many are paying at least 4%. That could generate a handsome return indeed. If you have a $10,000 emergency fund and you stash it in a money market account earning 4% APY, you'll make almost $400 in a year if your APY doesn't change and you don't add any more money to the account.Money market accounts also come with check-writing capabilities or a debit card (and sometimes both), just like checking accounts do. It's this quality that makes them especially great for an emergency fund. When you have a surprise bill to pay, you might need that money immediately, and savings accounts don't always offer the best access to your money.I have a high-yield savings account that I opened with an online bank last year, and while I love many things about the account, it was a little irritating that I had to open a checking account to link to it so I could get a debit card. And I still have to transfer money from my savings to my checking if I want access to my saved cash. A money market account makes it easy to reach your money in a pinch.One potential drawback of money market accountsBefore you rush to open a money market account for your emergency fund, slow your roll and consider one quality of these accounts that might give you pause. Some money market accounts have a minimum balance requirement to open the account or earn the highest APY offered.This isn't ideal, especially if you're still in the process of building your emergency fund and don't yet have enough money to open the account or to earn a high APY. So if you're trying to decide between accounts, definitely read the fine print and make sure the ones you're considering can be opened with a smaller amount of money (or even none at all) and will pay you the best rate regardless of your balance.If you currently have your emergency fund stashed in your checking account or stuck in a regular savings account and earning no interest, take a closer look at money market accounts. One might just be a great home for your emergency fund.

Wells Fargo Pays $40 Million to Customers for Excessive Fees In this case, paying 2% in ongoing annual fees means leaving over $102,000 on the table.How to know what you're being chargedTo understand how you're charged, it helps to understand the different types of fees. Typically, there are two -- ongoing fees and transaction fees. Ongoing fees are charged regularly, such as an annual account maintenance fee. Transaction fees are charged each time you make a transaction. For example, if you buy a mutual fund, you'll pay a one-time fee.The simplest way to learn the type of fee you'll be charged and how much you can expect to pay is by reading the material provided by your brokerage. Look at the opening documents, account statements, confirmation, and any product-specific documents to find both the type and the amount of fees. Naturally, you know that an ongoing fee of 2% will eat into your investment more than a fee of 0.25%.Important questionsAccording to the SEC, these are some of the questions you should ask a financial professional before committing to an investment:How do these fees and expenses compare to other products that can help me meet my financial objectives?How much will this investment have to increase in value before I break even?How do you get paid? If it's by commission, how are your commissions determined? (This question will give you a better idea of whether you're being pushed in a particular direction to make more money for the advisor).What are all the fees relating to this account? Can you provide a fee schedule that lists all the fees that I will be charged for investments and maintenance?What fees will I pay to purchase, hold, and sell this investment?Will fees appear clearly on my account statement or my confirmation? If not, how will I know about them?How can I reduce or eliminate some of the fees I'll pay? For example, can I buy the investment directly without a financial professional?Do I need to maintain a minimum account balance to avoid fees?Yes, it seems like a lot, but when you consider how much money you can lose to fees, asking these questions is worth your time.Check your statementsIf the Wells Fargo situation teaches us anything, it's that we should check our statements to ensure that we're not being overcharged for fees. It's up to you to check your statements and to raise an alarm if you are being overcharged.Just as you would shop around for any other product or service, shop around before you invest.

4 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Membership Costco has a faithful legion of fans -- otherwise known as members. There are 123 million of them, to be precise. Throughout the years, Costco has added new membership benefits, some less well-known than others. Here are four that members may not realize exist.1. RV parkingWhether you spend part of each year visiting the highways and byways of North America or you're hoping to rent an RV for your next vacation, it's good to know that some Costco locations allow RVs to park overnight in their lots. Free overnight parking can certainly cut down the cost of travel.Consider the convenience. You arrive near closing time, pick up all the items you've already burned through or forgotten to bring, and spend the night in a well-lit lot. Granted, pulling an RV into a (typically) packed Costco lot may not be the easiest thing you've ever done, but once the lot clears out, you may even hear the sound of crickets.Notice we said that some Costcos permit overnight parking for RVs. When a store does not, it's often because local ordinances don't allow it. However, with so many Costcos scattered across the country, you should have options.The easiest way to determine which Costcos allow overnight RV parking is to check this Costco locations finder. Once you see one near where you plan to stay, call that store and ask to speak with the manager. Once you have them on the line, ask about their overnight policy. If the store does permit overnight parking, ask for permission to stay. According to the Camper Report, Costco has rules for campers, so you may want to ask where you can get a copy of those.2. Home, auto, renters, and specialty insuranceIn the back of our minds, most of us realize that Costco offers insurance, but we're not sure of the details. Partnering with CONNECT, powered by American Family, Costco members receive discounted rates on many of their insurance needs. Beyond the initial discount, CONNECT allows you to add more. For example, you may qualify for a safe driving, multi-policy, or student discount.And if you're an Executive member, CONNECT sweetens the pot even more by providing you with benefits like roadside and lockout assistance.At a time when many people are unhappy with the insurance industry, 9 out of 10 members who sign up for CONNECT coverage go on to renew their policy with the insurer.3. Home and business suppliesWhile it may occur to you to pick up envelopes and printer paper at Costco, have you ever taken advantage of the low prices on items like checks, ink stamps, and address labels? Many of the supplies you need to take care of business -- at home or in the office -- are available for up to 50% off.Executive members enjoy an even deeper discount.4. Floral deliveryOnce you factor in delivery costs, sending a lovely bouquet of flowers to someone can cost a small fortune. That's not the case at Costco. Costco's online floral department offers everything from anniversary and graduation bouquets to bulk flowers. And here's where the real savings come in: Delivery is free. The price you see listed on the site, plus tax, is the price you pay.Few things are more frustrating than typing your credit card number into a florist's site, only to learn that delivery costs nearly doubled your purchase price.As Costco layers on new perks, keeping track of them may become even more difficult. It's a good idea to check periodically to see if there are any you're not taking full advantage of.