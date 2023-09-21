If You're Opening a New Bank Account, Make Sure Your Bank Has This One Thing
KEY POINTS
- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is an independent agency backed by the U.S. government, and its role is to insure bank accounts against loss in the event of a bank failure.
- The FDIC covers common deposit accounts, such as checking, savings, money market, and CDs.
- Check out the FDIC's BankFind Suite tool to look up your bank, or read some bank reviews from The Ascent -- we're serious about recommending safe banking institutions to our readers.
Earlier in 2023, a few big-name bank failures made major news in the world of personal finance. And it's easy to see why -- the thought of your bank going under and your hard-earned cash going bye bye with it is scary. In fact, it's almost enough to make you close your trusty savings account, put the money in a jar, and bury it in your backyard. But if you've got your money in an FDIC-insured bank, you can breathe a little easier. Let's take a closer look at the FDIC and see why it's worth taking the time to find a bank with FDIC insurance.
What is the FDIC?
FDIC stands for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This independent agency is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and its role is to protect bank account holders from losses that result from bank failures.
If you open a covered account (more on this below), up to $250,000 of the money you keep in it will be protected in the unlikely event that your bank goes under. And you don't have to opt in or pay extra for this coverage. By virtue of your bank being a member, your cash is protected.
The FDIC was created as part of the 1933 Banking Act, which was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt on June 16, 1933. The previous few years had been marked by multiple bank failures caused by a run on banks -- which were a reaction to the ongoing Great Depression and severe financial shake-up that began with the stock market crash of 1929. The law went into effect the following year, and initially, the FDIC only protected up to $2,500 of account holders' money. Times have changed, and over the years, limits have increased. The current $250,000 limit was put in place in 2010 as part of the Dodd-Frank Act.
What kinds of bank accounts does it cover?
Chances are good that you have at least one or two of the bank account types covered by FDIC insurance:
- Checking accounts
- Savings accounts
- Money market accounts
- Certificates of deposit (also known as CDs)
- Negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts
- Money orders, cashier's checks, and other products issued by the insured bank
I have two checking accounts and two savings accounts, and all four of my bank accounts are covered by FDIC insurance. None of my accounts are shared, but if you have a joint bank account, it's important to know that with two people on the account, the protection doubles to $500,000. And if you have money in a brokerage account, that does not fall under the jurisdiction of the FDIC -- instead, cash in that account will be covered by SIPC insurance. Oh, and credit unions have their own insurance scheme -- the NCUA, which fulfills the same role as the FDIC.
Featured offer:save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards
How do you find an FDIC-insured bank?
Thankfully, it's pretty darn easy to find out if your current bank (or one that you're considering joining) is covered by FDIC insurance. The agency maintains an extremely useful tool, called the BankFind Suite, where you can look up your bank's name. Plus, The Ascent is serious about recommending safe banks, so all of our best-of picks for the bank account categories above carry FDIC insurance.
In this world of newfangled online-only banks, it's easy to wonder how safe your money really is in the bank. But if your bank account is FDIC insured, you can sleep at night with the knowledge that in the event of a bank failure, your cash is protected.
These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you 12x your bank
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.
Two of our top online savings account picks:
|Advertisement
|American Express National Bank
|SoFi Checking and Savings
|Member FDIC.
|Member FDIC.
4.00 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.75 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account
On American Express' Secure Website.
Open Account
On SoFi's Secure Website.
APY: 4.25%
APY: up to 4.50% APY with direct deposit
Min. to earn APY: $1
Min. to earn APY: $1
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.