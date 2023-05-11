Most Moms Would Rather Not Get a Mother's Day Gift and Have Their Kids Put That Money Into Savings
Key points
- It's common to go all out on Mother's Day and buy expensive gifts.
- Your mom might prefer that you keep your money for yourself rather than spend it on her.
Whether you find Mother's Day fun or stressful, the big day is right around the corner. And you might still be in the process of racking your brain trying to come up with the perfect Mother's Day gift.
The good news, though, is that you don't need to spend a lot of money to shower your mom with something special. And in fact, you may not want to spend any money on your mom this year.
A conversation worth having
These days, a lot of younger adults are struggling financially to some degree. Inflation has been making essential bills more expensive, forcing many people to rack up sky-high credit card balances just to keep up with them. And higher real estate prices have made the process of buying a home extremely challenging.
Save: This credit card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods around
More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards
As such, rather than rush to spend a pile of money on a Mother's Day gift, you may instead want to talk to your mother and ask if she'd be okay with you giving her the gift of your time and keeping your money for yourself. Chances are, her answer will be yes.
In a recent Empower survey, 80% of moms said they'd rather not get a gift this Mother's Day and have the money go toward their children's savings instead. And if your savings account could use a boost, that's a route you might want to take.
Remember, for many parents, their priority is seeing their children happy. And financial security can lend to happiness. So your mom may be more than willing to forgo a $100 gift this Mother's Day if it means you're able to hang onto that money and use it for something important, like padding your emergency fund if you don't yet have enough cash in the bank to cover three full months of essential bills.
Give a give from the heart for Mother's Day
Skipping an expensive Mother's Day gift this year is one thing, but that doesn't mean you should blow off the big day entirely. Instead, think about ways you can give a gift that won't cost much but will mean the world to your mom.
You could purchase a very inexpensive picture frame and put a family photo in it. Or, you could whip up your mom's favorite dessert and bring it over to her house on Mother's Day for you to enjoy together. You can even plan a no-cost outing that you and your mom do together, whether on Mother's Day or at a different time, like having a picnic or checking out a local hiking trail.
It's nice to want to treat your mom to something special on Mother's Day. But chances are, your mom will get far more enjoyment out of seeing you use that money to better your financial picture. So before you run to the store in a panic to pick up a last-minute gift, consider keeping your money and instead, find your own way to make this Mother's Day the best one your mom has ever experienced.
These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you 12x your bank
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.
Two of our top online savings account picks:
|Advertisement
|
|
|LendingClub High-Yield Savings
|CIT Savings Connect
|Member FDIC.
|Member FDIC.
|
5.00 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
4.00 starsOur ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Open Account
On LendingClub's Secure Website.
|
Open Account
On CIT's Secure Website.
|
APY: 4.25%
|
APY: 4.60%
|
Min. to earn APY: $0
|
Min. to earn APY: $100
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.