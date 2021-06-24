by Christy Bieber | June 24, 2021
The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Keeping $1,000 in the bank can save me a lot of hassle -- and money.
I don't like to keep much money in my checking account. I've automated a lot of my financial life, and prefer to move money out quickly into different savings accounts for specific goals. I'd rather have the bulk of my cash in high-yield savings accounts where I can earn interest and am less tempted to spend it until I need it for a specific purpose.
But, despite my distaste for maintaining a large checking account balance, I always make sure to keep $1,000 above and beyond the amount that I expect to need. Here's why.
There's a simple reason for that extra $1,000 in my checking account: I don't ever want to overdraft.
Overdrafting happens when you try to take more money out of your bank account than is in it -- usually by writing a check or using your debit when you don't have enough to cover it.
My bank charges a hefty fee for overdrafting. And if my balance goes negative because the bank allowed a purchase to go through that I didn't have the money for, I'd also owe a fee for each day my account was below $0. While my bank does have overdraft protection -- which enables moving money from another account or a credit card to cover an overdraft -- there's also a fee for this service.
I don't want to pay a fortune in fees because I have too little money in my bank account. Having an extra $1,000 in my account means I would have to miscalculate my available funds by a lot to overdraft.
It's definitely possible to avoid overdrafts without a cushion in your account if you check your balance regularly, keep track of outstanding checks, and never write a check or use a debit card unless you're certain you have the money to cover it.
I try to do those things, but I also know I'm not perfect. I've forgotten about payments that debit from my account every few months, for example, and I've written checks from a shared account without letting my husband know (and vice versa).
My $1,000 cushion ensures these kinds of careless mistakes aren't a big problem. It's saved us several times from ending up with an overdraft fee and a negative balance, and I highly recommend it when possible.
If you can't put an extra $1,000 in, then anything extra, maybe a hundred dollars, could make the difference for you. The key is to avoid keeping your account balance so low that a minor misstep leads to a financial hole it's hard to climb out of.
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. The Ascent's picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on The Ascent's shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2021.
|Advertisement
|
|
|CIT Bank Savings Builder
|American Express® High Yield Savings Account
|Member, FDIC
|Member, FDIC
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
5.0 starsWe want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
|
Open Account
On CIT's Secure Website.
|
Open Account
On American Express' Secure Website.
|Read Review
|Read Review
|
APY: Up to 0.40%
|
APY: 0.40%
|
Best For: No monthly maintenance fee
|
Best For: High APY
|
Min. to earn APY: $25k or $100 monthly deposit for highest tier
|
Min. to earn APY: $0
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.