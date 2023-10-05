40% of Recent Retirees Were Forced to End Their Careers Early. Here's What That Means
KEY POINTS
- New data shows that 40% of retirees were forced to end their careers earlier than they wanted to.
- Forced early retirement puts you at risk of financial struggles later in life.
- It's important to save for retirement from a young age in case your career doesn't last as long as anticipated.
The U.S. doesn't have an official retirement age. Medicare begins at age 65, and people born in 1960 or later are entitled to their complete Social Security benefits once they turn 67.
As such, retiring at some point in your mid-to-late 60s is generally considered to mean that you've retired "on time." Retiring before that point is generally considered "early."
Now, some people actively take steps to set themselves up for an early retirement. But recent data from Edward Jones reveals that according to financial advisors across the industry, 40% of their clients were forced into early retirement. That, however, is highly problematic from a financial standpoint.
Bonus offer: unlock best-in-class perks with this brokerage account
Why early retirement can be a bad thing when you don't get a say in it
There are different reasons why people tend to be pushed into early retirement. For some, it's a matter of workplace shake-ups that force them out of a job. And let's face it -- it's hard to start over at a new job or in a new career when you're in your late 50s or early 60s.
Meanwhile, for other people, health issues can lead to an early retirement that wasn't planned. If your work is manual in nature, you may reach a point where you can't physically do it. And you may develop issues that make it impossible to sit at a desk all day and type on a computer.
Unfortunately, early retirement can be a very bad thing when it's not something you want. When you're forced to retire early, you risk a host of financial struggles.
Imagine you're hoping to retire at age 67 and continue funding your IRA until your very last day of work. If you're forced to retire early at age 60, that's seven fewer years to make those IRA contributions.
Similarly, if you're forced to retire early, you may not be able to wait until full retirement age for Social Security benefits. You can claim benefits starting at age 62, but if you're not entitled to your full monthly benefit until age 67, filing five years early will mean slashing that income stream for life.
Finally, there's healthcare to worry about. For many people, their health coverage is tied to a job. If you're forced to retire at age 63 and you're not eligible for Medicare until age 65, you might have to raid your savings to pay for health insurance until you're old enough to enroll.
It's important to start saving early on
You never know when you might end up being one of those people who's forced to retire ahead of schedule. And the best way to protect yourself from unfavorable financial consequences in that scenario is to start saving for retirement at a young age.
Let's say you wait until age 40 to begin saving for retirement. If you're forced to retire at 60, you might fall short of your goals. But if you begin saving for retirement at age 25, by age 60, you'll have been funding your IRA for 35 years. At that point, you might have enough of a nest egg to cover your expenses without a paycheck from work.
Also remember that the sooner you start saving for retirement, the sooner you can invest your money for additional growth. The stock market has averaged a 10% return over the past 50 years. If you invest $300 a month in an IRA beginning at age 25, by age 60, you'll have about $976,000, assuming that same 10% average annual return in your portfolio.
But if you don't start saving and investing that $300 a month until age 40, by age 60, you'll only have around $206,000 (once again assuming a 10% average annual return). That's a sum you may not feel as comfortable retiring on.
Involuntary early retirement can, unfortunately, happen to anyone. But if you begin saving at a young age, it's a situation that may not work out so poorly for you.
Our best stock brokers
We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.