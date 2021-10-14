by Christy Bieber | Published on Oct. 14, 2021
Has the pandemic been a catalyst for a brighter financial future?
The year 2020 was difficult for most Americans because of the novel coronavirus and resulting lockdowns. But despite the challenges, there's one small bit of good news that came out of 2020: Many people began investing money for the first time.
A pandemic may not seem like an ideal situation to begin investing for the future. But a recent CNBC/Momentive Invest in You survey shows 26% of the general public began investing in 2020. In fact, 60% of young investors (18 to 34 years old) first started investing in 2020 or later, as did 44% of Black men, 47% of Black women, 41% of Hispanic men, and 41% of Hispanic women who are investing.
According to the same survey, the most popular reason people started investing last year was because they wanted to better plan for the future. Here are the main reasons new investors gave for jumping into investing:
It's great news that so many people have begun building a more secure future by investing. But it's also important for new investors to make wise use of their money by choosing a diverse mix of investments that expose them to a reasonable level of risk.
Here are some of the best steps to take when getting started investing for the first time.
