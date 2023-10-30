Here's What Happens When You Only Save for Retirement in a Regular Brokerage Account
KEY POINTS
- Some people prefer to keep their retirement investments in a regular brokerage account so they're not restricted.
- Missing out on tax breaks could make it harder to grow wealth.
- It pays to keep some (but not all) of your nest egg in a regular brokerage account, for flexibility.
It's important to save money for retirement so you have a nest egg to tap later in life. Having savings could help ensure you're able to cover your expenses in retirement without financial stress.
It's typically a good idea to assemble a portfolio of investments for retirement -- and ideally go heavy on stocks while retirement is still many years away. That's because stocks tend to generate strong returns over long periods, and you'll need those to grow your balance.
You have choices when it comes to choosing a home for your retirement portfolio. You could keep those assets in a regular brokerage account. But you may want to limit yourself to only some of your assets. If you don't save for retirement at all in an IRA or 401(k), you'll be giving up a host of tax breaks.
Bonus offer: unlock best-in-class perks with this brokerage account
When the IRS throws you a bone
It's not always easy to find tax breaks that save you money. But in the context of retirement savings, there's a really easy way to reap tax benefits.
All you need to do is fund a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan, and your contributions will be tax-free. So if you put $5,000 into one of these accounts, the IRS won't tax you on $5,000 of income.
Traditional IRA and 401(k)s also allow for tax-deferred investment gains. This means you won't pay capital gains taxes every year as you make money in your portfolio. You'll only be taxed when you take withdrawals.
Roth IRAs and 401(k)s, meanwhile, don't give you a tax break on the money you put in. But these accounts give you tax-free gains and withdrawals.
By contrast, you won't get any of these tax breaks with a regular brokerage account. And that means if you keep all of your long-term savings in a taxable brokerage account, you're giving up a lot of IRS benefits -- benefits that could make it easier to save for retirement in the first place.
Plus, when you have to pay taxes on capital gains every year, that's money that comes out of your pocket instead of being available for you to invest. So that, too, could work to your detriment over time.
For example, let's say you're writing the IRS a $1,000 check every year for 40 years because you owe capital gains taxes on your investments. If, instead of doing that, you were to invest an extra $1,000 a year over 40 years at a 10% return, which is in line with the stock market's long-term average, you'd grow your $40,000 in investments to about $441,000.
It's a good idea to fall back on a brokerage account to some degree
Only saving for retirement in a regular brokerage account could mean losing out on many tax benefits. But it's a good idea to keep some of your nest egg in a taxable brokerage account for one big reason -- these accounts are not restrictive.
You can sell investments in a regular brokerage account and take that money out at any time without penalty. By contrast, tapping an IRA or 401(k) prior to age 59 1/2 generally results in a 10% early withdrawal penalty.
As such, you don't want to keep all of your savings in an IRA or 401(K). If you want to retire at age 54, for example, that may not be an option without a penalty. So having a portion of your savings in a regular brokerage account gives you more flexibility. But the key is to put a portion of your nest egg in a regular brokerage account -- not 100%.
Our best stock brokers
We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.