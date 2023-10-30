Here's What Happens When You Only Save for Retirement in a Regular Brokerage Account

How High Could CD Rates Go in 2024? Wouldn't it be great if we all had a crystal ball that told us what the interest rate environment would do? We could figure out the best time to get a mortgage or the best time to buy a car. And of course, we would know exactly when to put all of our money into certificates of deposit (CDs) to maximize our yield.Unfortunately, that isn't the case. Nobody knows what interest rates are going to do in the future -- not even the people in charge of setting benchmark interest rates. However, we can use the latest economic projections to consider the most likely scenario and what else could happen instead. So here's what we know (and don't know) about what CD yields will do in 2024.Where do CD yields come from?The short explanation is that CD rates are a combination of three main factors:The current interest rate environmentThe bank or financial institution that offers themThe maturity termIn other words, when benchmark interest rates rise, CD rates generally tend to rise along with them. However, the rates paid by CDs can vary dramatically between banks.For example, as I write this, our top 12-month CDs have APYs ranging from 4.25% to 5.65%. The same is true for CDs of other maturity lengths as well. But because the Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates so aggressively in the past couple of years, this range is significantly higher than it was.When it comes to different maturity lengths, it's a little tricky to explain, but the general idea is that shorter-term CDs tend to track benchmark interest rates rather closely. The current federal funds rate (the most important interest rate the Fed controls) is set to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, and this is certainly aligned with most of the top 1-year CDs we track.With longer maturities, there are a lot of economic factors at work, but the simple explanation is that CD yields are a combination of the current interest rate environment and expectations for future interest rate movements. In most environments, longer-maturity CDs tend to have higher yields, since banks typically pay a premium if customers agree to leave their money on deposit for a longer time. But as of Oct. 2023, the range of 5-year CD yields on our top CD list is 3% to 4.85%, with the average yield significantly lower than the average 1-year CD.This makes sense. According to the latest projections from the policymakers at the Federal Reserve, the benchmark federal funds rate is expected to fall to 4.6% by the end of 2024 and to 3.4% by the end of 2025.What will CD rates do in 2024?There's no way to predict with accuracy what CD rates will do next year. Even the Federal Reserve's own projections can be very wrong. In fact, the Fed's projections in Sept. 2021 called for a federal funds rate of just 1% at the end of 2023.Having said that, the latest projections call for one further quarter-point rate hike by the end of 2023, which would likely push CD yields slightly higher to start 2024. And if the Fed's projection of a 4.6% federal funds rate proves to be accurate, we could expect 1-year CD rates to gravitate towards that level, with other maturity terms drifting generally lower as well.However, it's tough to overemphasize that we don't know what is going to happen. If inflation proves far more difficult to control than the Fed expects, it's entirely possible that several more interest rate hikes will be needed and CD yields will be much higher at the end of 2024. On the other hand, there's the possibility of a recession coming and the need for the Fed to aggressively cut rates if the economy takes a worse downward turn than expected.The bottom line is that CD rates are higher right now than they've been in a long time, and the best course of action is to put your money in CDs that make sense for you now -- not to leave your cash on the sidelines in anticipation of rates rising even further.However, one smart strategy could be to create a CD ladder, which gives you the best of both worlds. If rates end up rising in 2024, you'll end up with some money to take advantage. And if rates fall, most of your money will be locked in at today's rates.

5 Little-Known Perks of Costco Optical Many people look to Costco to save money on expenses like groceries, cleaning supplies, and paper products. But if you're someone who wears glasses, then it could pay to make Costco your go-to source for eye exams and new lenses and frames. Here are some of the less-obvious benefits of using Costco Optical.1. Costco Optical accepts most major vision insurance plansYou'll often hear that it's a good idea to buy your glasses at Costco or get your eyes checked there if you don't have insurance, because you might get to spare more cash for your savings account compared to going elsewhere. But you might spend even less with insurance, since Costco Optical participates with major carriers that include Avesis, VBA, and VSP.Of course, it's always a good idea to call your insurer and check your coverage before getting your eyes examined through Costco and buying glasses there. Perhaps you can spend even less on a new pair of glasses by going to a preferred provider, so do that research ahead of time.2. You can save big by purchasing multiple pairs of glassesIt's a good idea to have a spare pair of glasses, since you never know when yours might break or get horribly scratched up. When you buy multiple pairs of glasses for the same prescription, you'll automatically get $30 off additional pairs at Costco Optical.At this point of the year, you may have an FSA balance you're trying to spend down. Buying a couple of pairs of glasses at Costco could be your ticket to using up your balance but not going over it. 3. You can try on glasses without leaving the houseBuying glasses online can be tricky, since it's hard to know what a given frame will look like on your face. Costco has solved that by introducing a virtual try-on. You simply take a video of your face, and from there, you can see what different styles will look like on you so you can order your glasses online if you don't want to travel to a store.4. Adjustments to glasses are always free -- even for glasses not purchased at CostcoYou may reach a point where you need your eyeglasses adjusted, either because they're loosened or they didn't really fit right in the first place. Costco Optical will adjust your glasses for free -- whether you bought them at Costco or at another store. If you're thinking of taking advantage of Costco Optical's new virtual try-on, the limitation there is not being able to see how your new glasses will feel on your face. So if you find a pair that looks great but doesn't feel so great, just head in to Costco at your convenience for an adjustment.5. You can get an eye exam even if you're not a memberFor many people, a Costco membership makes sense. But if it doesn't pay for you, worry not -- you can still get your eyes examined at a nearby Costco and walk away with a prescription. However, only members can buy glasses.When people think of Costco, the chain's optical center and services aren't necessarily the first things that come to mind. But it could pay to make Costco Optical your new source of glasses and vision exams for these benefits alone.

3 Expensive Items at Costco That Are Worth Every Penny When most of us think of shopping at Costco, we tend to picture bulk cases of our kids' favorite snacks and massive quantities of paper towels. In fact, a lot of people join Costco for the express purpose of being able to save money on things like groceries and household essentials. But while Costco certainly offers its fair share of bargains, not every item you'll find at the store or on Costco.com is inexpensive. Here are three pricier items that Costco sells that may be more than worth the money they cost.1. The LG 86" Class -- UR8000 Series -- 4K UHD LED LCD TVAn 86-inch TV is clearly a big investment. And at a price tag of $949.99 online (note that prices may be cheaper in stores), you're clearly not spending a small amount of money. But this LG TV features a clear, crisp picture that's ideal for sports, movies, or gaming. It's also compatible with Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant. Plus, when you buy electronics at Costco, you get not only free tech support, but a second-year warranty included. You also get 90 days to return this TV if you buy it, but decide it's not right for you.Of course, as is the case with any expensive purchase you're looking to make, you'll want to make sure you can afford to pay for this TV outright before buying it. If you charge it on a credit card that you don't pay off for a year or more, you'll rack up interest that will make an already pricey item cost even more.2. The Kirkland Signature Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas GrillIf you have a grill that's seen better days, then it could be time for an upgrade. And that's where this Kirkland model comes in.It features a stainless steel cooking area and 737 square inches of total cooking surface so you can sear your way to the perfect burger, fish, or steak. And while the $899.99 online price does not include assembly, delivery is included. Plus, you can arrange for assembly through Costco when you go to checkout.It's worth noting that since we're past the peak grilling season, some retailers may have excess inventory they're looking to get rid of. So before you buy this grill from Costco, you may want to shop around and see if there's a better price elsewhere. But you should also know that Costco stands behind its products. So if you run into any issues with your new grill, you can rest assured that Costco will aim to make things right. 3. The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine with Manual FrotherAt an online price of $699.99, this coffee maker is far from cheap. It's also not your average coffee maker. Rather, this device lets you make everything from regular old coffee to espresso to iced beverages -- all from the comfort of your kitchen. It also features removable parts for easy cleaning and a traditional milk frother, so your beverages are comparable to what you might find at your local Starbucks.Now, $699.99 is a lot of money to spend on a kitchen gadget. But think about the amount of money you spend on store-bought coffee. If you normally buy a fancy caffeinated beverage outside the home for $5, it'll take 140 home-brewed coffees to break even on your $699.99 purchase. But if you buy a fancy coffee from a store three times a week, you'll break even in less than a year, and from there, you can put all the money you're not spending on coffee into your savings account. Some of Costco's inventory is pretty high-end, and these items are certainly not cheap. But if they fill a want or need for you and you can afford them, then they may be worth the higher price point.

Costco Is Selling a Full Thanksgiving Meal Kit So You Don't Have to Do a Thing Some people absolutely love hosting Thanksgiving and getting creative in the kitchen. But if you're someone who dreads Thanksgiving and the hours upon hours of preparation that tend to come with it, then you may be in luck. Costco is selling a Thanksgiving meal kit for $199.99 that's designed to feed a party of eight. You'll need to pre-order yours by Nov. 5, but it could be worth it for the time-related savings involved. And you may even find that Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit saves you money, too.When you're looking to outsource your Thanksgiving mealEven if you're someone who likes to cook, being in charge of Thanksgiving isn't easy. There's a lot of pressure to throw together a massive feast, and you may not have the time or desire to spend an entire day preparing food. If you're not at all looking forward to a day of cooking, let Costco come to your rescue. For $199.99, you'll get the following:Five pounds of skin-on turkey breastA two-pound tray of stuffingA 1.5-pound trap for mashed potatoes with a side of gravyA 1.6-pound tray of macaroni and cheese A two-pound pack of sweet cornA two-pound pack of green beansCranberry relish12 dinner rollsOne pumpkin pieOne apple pieAll of this food will ship frozen, and you can expect delivery to your home between Nov. 8 and 17. Will Costco's Thanksgiving meal kit save you money?You probably won't save money by purchasing Costco's meal kit compared to buying ingredients for the above dishes at Costco, or even elsewhere. At your local grocery store, turkey might cost about $3.50 per pound. So a five-pound turkey might cost you just $17.50. A Costco pumpkin pie, meanwhile, is generally only $5.99 (though prices can vary). So right there, you're looking at $23.50 for 20% of your meal. The cost of the other items included in Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit can vary based on how you prepare your sides. But macaroni and cheese, for example, can be an extremely inexpensive dish to prepare. A single box of Kraft might cost under $1.50, so even if you need five boxes, you're looking at $7.50 or less in total. (Of course, if you insist on making yours from scratch with high-end cheese, that's a different story.)All told, you can probably throw together a Thanksgiving meal for eight for under $200 -- but not so much under. So the question you'll want to ask yourself is how much time you want to save.Also, if you're so not looking forward to cooking to the point where you think you'll pay to cater your Thanksgiving dinner, then you're likely to put more than $200 on your credit card by going that route through a local restaurant or caterer. In that regard, Costco's offering could save you some money.All told, Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit may be worth considering if you're not excited to cook for the holiday this year. But chances are, this meal kit is going to be a popular item, which means it may sell out soon. If you are interested in ordering it, do so quickly so you don't miss out.