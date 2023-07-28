More Than Half of Americans Are Afraid to Invest in the Near Term. Here's Why You Should Keep Investing Today

Here's What Happens When You Take a Withdrawal From a Joint Bank Account There are several benefits to opening up a joint bank account with a partner or spouse. For one thing, if you and your partner share bills, then it's easy to have a single checking account you dip into to pay those expenses. And if you're working toward specific financial goals together, like buying a house, it helps to have your money in a joint savings account.Plus, opening a joint bank account gives you more FDIC insurance protection. When you open an account on your own at an FDIC-insured bank, you're granted up to $250,000 worth of protection. But that limit rises to $500,000 when you have a joint account ($250,000 per account holder). However, if you're going to open a joint bank account, then it's important to be on the same page about how you manage it. And that generally means consulting one another before taking a large withdrawal.You can take withdrawals on your ownWhen you have a joint bank account, you don't need your partner's permission to take a withdrawal. You can remove funds from that account on your own, and your bank won't ask for verification that the other person on the account is okay with that transaction. But just because you can make an independent decision to withdraw money from a joint bank account doesn't mean you should. If both you and your partner have contributed to that account, then you both deserve to have a say in how that money is spent. And if you don't consult one another, you could end up with a financial mess on your hands.Let's say you remove $1,000 from your joint checking account to put down a deposit on a home improvement project without consulting your partner. It may be that they just wrote a check for $2,000 to cover a big car repair, but you may not have realized that. Without discussing payments with each other, you risk overdrawing your account.But even if you don't end up in that specific situation, not discussing large withdrawals with one another could damage your relationship. And that could have serious consequences. When money becomes a source of conflictThe Jimenez Law Firm says that for every 10 U.S. marriages that end in divorce, four are due to money matters. You don't necessarily need to consult your partner if you're removing $80 from your joint bank account to buy groceries or pay the water bill -- those are ongoing expenses. But you probably should talk to your partner before taking a $700 withdrawal to update your wardrobe. And it goes both ways. Any time you're looking to take a withdrawal for something that isn't a recurring bill, or a joint bill you both know about, it's best to have a quick conversation to make sure both of you are on board. If you keep removing funds without consulting each other, you might not only whittle down your account balance, but create a scenario where there's loads of resentment. And that's not what you want. So sit down and come up with a plan for managing your joint account together. It could work wonders for your finances, as well as your relationship.

What Happens if Someone Bought Life Insurance and Their Family Didn't Know It? Buying life insurance protects loved ones. If someone dies while their spouse or other family members are relying on their income or services, this could be a huge problem. Once the deceased person's paychecks stop being deposited into a shared checking account, surviving loved ones could be left with a serious financial shortfall. Life insurance protects against a financial disaster when an untimely death occurs by providing a death benefit to chosen beneficiaries. A predetermined sum of money is paid out to those left behind, which can be used to repay debt or replace the deceased person's income.Generally, it falls to the surviving beneficiaries to make a life insurance claim after a death. But, what if the family members of an insured person didn't know there was coverage in place? Here's what can happen in these situations. The life insurer might search for beneficiaries Life insurance companies may have certain obligations to try to determine when a covered person has died. The National Council of Insurance Legislators adopted a Model Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits Act in 2011, and many states have adopted this act or have similar regulations in place.Under this act, life insurers must periodically search a database maintained by the Social Security Administration, called the Death Master File. If the insurer identifies a deceased policyholder in this database and the policy has not been claimed, the insurer is expected to identify the beneficiaries and pay the death benefit to them within 90 days.Even in states that do not have this legislation, many life insurers still choose to follow this process anyway. And some insurers have also adopted a rule that people are assumed deceased after 120 years (or are assumed dead at another designating "limiting age" as outlined by the insurance policy). If a policy has gone unclaimed when the covered person reached the "limiting age," the insurer would pay the death benefit then. The money may be turned over to the state If a life insurance policy goes unclaimed for long enough -- perhaps because the insurer could not find any beneficiaries that the deceased had chosen when buying coverage -- then the money from the policy may be turned over to the state.States may try again to find the rightful beneficiaries of the policy, but eventually the unclaimed money will go to the state treasurer if no one steps forward with a legitimate claim to receive it. Obviously, no one wants the state to get the insurance benefit they paid for. And, most people don't want their surviving loved ones to have to wait to get an insurance payout until the life insurer happens to discover a death and find the beneficiaries. To make sure this doesn't happen, those who buy life insurance should tell their families ASAP. Life insurance buyers may also wish to tell another trusted third party, such as a lawyer who is helping them with estate planning. By keeping loved ones fully informed, life insurance buyers can ensure their closest friends and family members will have the money they need during a hard time in their lives.

3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Walmart Some people love nothing more than roaming the aisles at Walmart. And it's easy to see why.Walmart is known for its ultra-low prices and broad selection, so shopping there might result in a huge amount of savings. And there's something about the convenience of being able to buy grapes, laundry detergent, toys, and underwear all under the same roof. But if these signs apply to you, you may want to steer clear of your local Walmart and do your shopping elsewhere.1. You tend to give in to impulse buysSome people have the mentality that because Walmart offers such low price points, it's okay to load up on unplanned purchases. If you're someone who tends to give in to impulse buys at Walmart, but you're also already grappling with credit card debt, then you may want to do your shopping elsewhere.When you're dealing with a big-box store, it can be hard to push yourself to stick to a list, because there are so many different aisles loaded with stuff calling your name. So if you know you're really not capable of visiting Walmart without buying something other than the groceries you came for, it could pay to spend a little more money on food at a regular supermarket, but save yourself money all in by not being tempted to buy clothes or electronics.2. You get overwhelmed at larger storesThe fact that Walmart tends to be so massive can be a blessing as well as a curse. Some people get overwhelmed at the amount of selection at Walmart, and that, too, can lead to some poor choices when it comes to making purchases. Plus, it can make your shopping experience less pleasant. So if you find that entering Walmart makes your heart race just a bit, consider avoiding it.3. You have less expensive options for buying groceries and essentialsIt's true that Walmart's prices tend to be competitive. But that doesn't mean they're the most competitive option available to you.Maybe you pay for a Costco membership. You may find that it's cheaper to buy household staples or groceries there in bulk compared to Walmart. Case in point: Walmart sells a 12-pack of Bounty Advanced paper towels for $46.95. Costco's regular price for that item is $29.99. (Note that these are online prices and prices might vary in stores.)Also, you might have access to a discount grocer in your neighborhood, like Aldi. Your grocery bill might be cheaper if you turn to Aldi to do your food shopping versus Walmart, especially if you're someone who's not so picky about the brands you buy.It's easy to see why shopping at Walmart might seem like a good idea. But it may not be the best choice for you.Think about your experience shopping at Walmart and the spending patterns you tend to uphold there. You may want to stay away from Walmart -- at least temporarily -- and see if shopping at other stores allows you to spend less and save more.

5 Things That Are Always Worth Buying at Costco I've had a Costco membership since the U.S. invaded Grenada (1983, for all you history buffs). Through the years, I've seen plenty of my favorites come and go. However, there are some items I can count on to be available anytime I shop. Not only do these five products stick around, but they are legitimately worth every penny I pay.1. Bed sheetsIf you happen to notice that people you run into seem a little crabby, it may be because they're not giving their bodies enough time to rest. According to Gallup, Americans sleep, on average, 6.8 hours a night. That's one hour less than we slept in 1942, and less than the seven to nine hours recommended by experts. You know how toddlers fuss and stomp their feet when they're tired? We adults do the same thing.All that to say, sleep is vital, and because I know how miserable I am when I cheat myself out of rest, I'm all about having a comfortable bed. For me, a comfortable bed begins with a great set of sheets.Costco is where it's at when looking for soft, comfortable sheets that won't empty your checking account. For example, Costco's Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count 6-Piece Queen set is $100. What's great about 800 thread count sheets is that they're soft and dense, two great features if you're looking for luxury.In comparison, Amazon's Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count set is $135.You might not always find the set you want at Costco, but it pays to check. Besides, if you're in the store, you can feel around until you find the ones that make you want to crawl into bed for some shut-eye.2. Rotisserie chickenThere are plenty of reasons shoppers snap up Costco's delicious rotisserie chicken. For one, they're perfectly seasoned, and at roughly three pounds, they can feed a family. Oh, and they're also only $4.99. What's not to love about serving a picture-perfect chicken rather than slaving over a hot stove? Heck, a few aisles away, you can pick up all the sides you need to round out the meal.To give you an idea of what a bargain these are, we check a couple of other stores famous for their ready-to-serve rotisserie chicken. Jewel-Osco's version (which is also delicious) is $6.99, and Walmart's is $6.97.3. Kirkland Signature Flex Tech 13 Gallon Kitchen Trash BagYou know what I can't stand? Paying for trash bags. The idea of handing over money for a product that's going to, literally, end up in the trash is more than my savings-obsessed heart can handle. Even worse is when a trash bag leaks all the way from the kitchen to the garage.With that out of my system, these Flex Tech bags truly are the best. You can get 200 bags for $21.50. That's less than $0.11 per non-leaky bag. And when they say "flex," they mean flex. These things can hold far more than you might expect, which is what I want.In contrast, Walmart's Great Value trash bags cost a little over $0.15 a piece. Home Depot's Flex Pro 13 gallon bags are over $0.13 each, and the Amazon Basic Flextra trash bags run $0.20 a piece.4. Kirkland Signature Baby WipesMy boys graduated from college and started families of their own years ago, and yet I continue to purchase baby wipes. For me, they're the Swiss Army knife of quick cleanups. For example, last weekend, my husband and I visited family in a nearby state. As we were driving home, he spilled coffee all over his pants.No problem. Cleaning up was as easy as reaching behind the passenger seat for a package of baby wipes. They're just wet and thick enough to clean a mess. Wet wipes are also great for cleaning sticky fingers, wiping down dogs who smell a little too "earthy" after rolling in the grass, and even cleaning mud off floor mats.And here's the deal: You get 900 baby wipes for $22 at Costco. That's less than $0.025 each.5. Shelled pistachiosPeople have been eating pistachios for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists believe mankind began eating them as early as 7,000 B.C. However, it wasn't until the mid-19th century that they came to the U.S.As long as your stomach can handle the pistachio seed, there are tons of health benefits, including:High levels of potassium and unsaturated fatty acids, both with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.May lower your chances for cardiovascular disease.Full of fiber and minerals.Can make you feel fuller longer.Adds good bacteria to your gut.Plus, you don't even have to shell them yourself because it's already been done for you. If you're a snacker like me, pistachios can be a healthier option.Kirkland Shelled Pistachios cost a little under $0.71 per ounce. At Walmart you'll pay $0.98 an ounce, and at Target you'll shell out $0.96 an ounce.Naturally, saving money is important, but it's not the only consideration. Your favorite Costco items are likely to be the things you use regularly and can't imagine buying anywhere else because they work so well for you.