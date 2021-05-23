Can slow and steady win the crypto race?

Growing concerns over Bitcoin's sizable carbon footprint have put green cryptocurrencies into the spotlight. None more so than Cardano (ADA). At the time of this writing, Cardano is the fifth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and CoinMarketCap says its native token, ADA, is worth about $1.80.

But sustainability is only one of the interesting things about Cardano.

Cardano's founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is also passionate about economic accessibility because there are billions of people in the world who can't open bank accounts or access affordable credit. Hoskinson is aiming to solve that.

What is Cardano?

The breadth of what Cardano is trying to achieve makes it difficult to sum up in a few sentences. Hoskinson calls it the "Swiss army knife of protocols" that solve real problems.

The Ascent's picks for the best online stock brokers Find the best stock broker for you among these top picks. Whether you're looking for a special sign-up offer, outstanding customer support, $0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps, or more, you'll find a stock broker to fit your trading needs. See the picks

Think of Cardano as a platform where people can build applications that address a whole host of issues. From preventing counterfeit medicine to enabling access to microfinance, the Cardano network opens the way for people to use blockchain technology to improve the world we live in.

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cardano uses the proof of stake (PoS) model to mine new blocks in the chain and verify transactions. Only a fraction of the people who own Cardano can mine ADA, which dramatically reduces its energy consumption. By contrast, Bitcoin's proof of work (PoW) model puts no restrictions on the number of computers that can mine. So as a currency like Bitcoin becomes more valuable, more companies invest more computing power into mining it.

How Cardano can help to manage value

In a recent interview with Real Vision Finance, Hoskinson says Cardano is, "A collection of protocols and technology that allows you to transform, store, and manage value, identity, and governance."

OK, but what does that actually mean?

Basically, you can store any asset on Cardano (like stocks, money, or NFTs) and build in smart contracts to manage them. Smart contracts are a hallmark of cryptocurrency -- small pieces of code that can automatically execute terms of an agreement without human involvement. At a very simple level: I'll pay you 5 ADA if you mow my lawn.

How Cardano can help to manage identity

Identity is another important aspect to Hoskinson. Your identity underpins your credit score and your access to products like bank accounts and personal loans. Just as people can use services like Experian Boost and UltraFICO™ to get rent and utility payments counted toward a credit score, blockchain technology can also be used to establish identity and creditworthiness in the developing world.

For example, in April, Cardano announced a partnership with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education. Cardano's technology will be used to create tamper-proof records for 5 million students and teachers. Not only will it give them an identity, it will give them a verifiable record of their academic achievements that can help them enter universities abroad and qualify for jobs.

Buying your first stocks: Do it the smart way Once you’ve chosen one of our top-rated brokers, you need to make sure you’re buying the right stocks. We think there’s no better place to start than with Stock Advisor, the flagship stock-picking service of our company, The Motley Fool. You’ll get two new stock picks every month from legendary investors and Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner, plus 10 starter stocks and best buys now. Over the past 17 years, Stock Advisor’s average stock pick has seen a 582% return — more than 4.5x that of the S&P 500! (as of 5/3/2021). Learn more and get started today with a special new member discount. Start investing

Cardano pros and cons