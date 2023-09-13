Should You Use AI as Your Financial Advisor? A Surprising Proportion of Americans Think So

How a Series of Small Deposits in Your Bank Account Could Cause You Some Financial Problems Depositing money in your savings or checking account is something you'll probably do often over the course of your life. But it may come as a surprise that making a series of small deposits could actually cause some problems for you.You need to be aware of when and how you could possibly face legal and financial scrutiny if you make deposits in a certain pattern that trigger the attention of authorities. Here's what you should know.Structuring can be a big problem when making bank depositsYou're probably wondering how making deposits in your own bank account could ever be a problem. It's simple: You could have an issue if your actions are seen as "structuring." Here's why.If you deposit more than $10,000 in cash in your bank account at one time, your bank is required to report this behavior and to keep a record of it. The Banking Secrecy Act of 1970 mandates that banks keep records of larger cash deposits in an effort to prevent financial crimes. Banks must file a Currency Transaction Report, even if you deposit just a penny over $10,000.Many people -- especially those who may not want these reports filed -- are aware of this regulation. As a result, sometimes people break up their big $10,000 deposit into several small ones so they don't trigger the reporting requirement. This is called "structuring deposits," and it is illegal regardless of whether the money you are depositing came from legal activity or from illegal activity.Now, this doesn't mean it is always unlawful to deposit more than $10,000 even if you break up the deposit. This behavior becomes a crime if the purpose of breaking up the deposits was to evade the currency reporting requirements.Banks must file a suspicious activity report if they suspect structuring, which could trigger a full investigation and possibly criminal penalties.How to avoid problems with depositsThe good news is, most people are not going to be depositing $10,000 in cash in their bank accounts or savings accounts regularly -- either all at once or in a series of independent transactions -- so most people don't really need to worry too much about this.And if you do have a large deposit of $10,000 or more to make, you shouldn't really have a problem making it. The bank or financial institution has the responsibility of filing the report, and as long as the deposit is above board and you aren't trying to evade taxes or launder money, you shouldn't have any issues.The main thing is to avoid behaviors that could make bank officials suspicious because even if you're innocently depositing small sums that add up to $10,000, you may trigger unwanted attention if the bank thinks you're trying to hide something. If you have concerns, you can always talk to your bank about the best way to make sure you're making large cash deposits in a way that won't cause a problem.Fortunately, having to deposit large amounts of cash is generally a good problem to have. Just be sure you aren't dividing up your bank deposits in a way that could make it look as if you have something to hide and you should be in the clear.

Here's What Happens to Your Bank Account When You Pass Away You need money in a checking account so you can pay your bills on an ongoing basis. And you need money in a savings account for emergency expenses, such as when your roof springs a leak or your car gives you trouble.But what if you pass away and there's money left in your bank account? What happens to that money will hinge on whether you have a joint account. And if you don't have a joint account, what happens to your money will depend on whether you have a beneficiary designated for your account.When you pass away and leave money in the bankPeople who are married commonly open joint bank accounts. And sometimes non-married family members open accounts jointly for different purposes. If you have an account with a spouse or another person, and you pass away, that account will generally become the property of that joint holder. Similarly, if you designate a beneficiary on your bank account, that person will generally be entitled to receive the money in it. This is true even if you don't have a will, according to King Law Offices. Now, even with a designated beneficiary on your bank account, the account will still likely have to go through probate. Probate is a legal process where a deceased person's assets are analyzed and divided up accordingly. In some cases, having a will could make it so you're able to avoid probate. But even if not, it will be clear who the money in your bank account is supposed to be given to. When you have no surviving heirsYou may be someone who doesn't have a spouse, children, or other relatives. If that's the case and you pass away without having designated a beneficiary for your bank account, following the probate process, the money in that account will likely become the property of your state. But this will generally only happen if you don't have a will or a beneficiary on your account, and you don't have any clear beneficiaries that can be identified through the probate process.It may be that you have no family but have an old colleague you'd want to leave your money to in the event of your passing. If you want such wishes carried out, you'll need a will. In fact, it's a good idea to put a will in place even if you don't have much in the way of assets. Having a will on file will make it more likely that your wishes are carried out upon your passing. And if you're certain you want a specific person to receive the funds from your bank account after your passing, make them your account's beneficiary.If you're not sure how to do that, contact your bank and ask what paperwork you need to submit. Taking a little time to designate a beneficiary could make it so a person you care about gets your money after you pass, as opposed to it becoming state property.

Is a Money Market Account a Good Place for Your Emergency Fund? An emergency fund is your best protection against unexpected bills hitting your budget like a speeding freight train. There's no possible way to account for every expense life will throw at you, and it can be a terrible feeling to put a surprise car repair or medical bill on a credit card because you're otherwise unable to cover the cost.Experts recommend saving at least three to six months' worth of expenses for your emergency fund (to figure out how much you should save, have a look at our emergency fund calculator). But honestly, any amount of extra cash can help you out of a jam, so don't feel bad if it's hard for you to save.You'll also need a safe place to keep your money, and there's one type of bank account that could be the perfect fit. Let's take a closer look at money market accounts and why they work for emergency funds.Really, a money market account?Depending on how deep you are in banking and the personal finance space, you might be unfamiliar with money market accounts. These bank accounts are almost like a cross between a checking account and a savings account, with some of the features from each.Money market accounts earn interest, like savings accounts do. In fact, among bank accounts that allow you to add and remove money while the account is open (unlike CDs, which require locking your money up for the term of the CD), money market accounts have the highest average APY as of this writing, at 0.62%. However, this is an average of all money market accounts, and some online banks are paying much higher rates.Take a look at our favorite money market accounts and you'll see that many are paying at least 4%. That could generate a handsome return indeed. If you have a $10,000 emergency fund and you stash it in a money market account earning 4% APY, you'll make almost $400 in a year if your APY doesn't change and you don't add any more money to the account.Money market accounts also come with check-writing capabilities or a debit card (and sometimes both), just like checking accounts do. It's this quality that makes them especially great for an emergency fund. When you have a surprise bill to pay, you might need that money immediately, and savings accounts don't always offer the best access to your money.I have a high-yield savings account that I opened with an online bank last year, and while I love many things about the account, it was a little irritating that I had to open a checking account to link to it so I could get a debit card. And I still have to transfer money from my savings to my checking if I want access to my saved cash. A money market account makes it easy to reach your money in a pinch.One potential drawback of money market accountsBefore you rush to open a money market account for your emergency fund, slow your roll and consider one quality of these accounts that might give you pause. Some money market accounts have a minimum balance requirement to open the account or earn the highest APY offered.This isn't ideal, especially if you're still in the process of building your emergency fund and don't yet have enough money to open the account or to earn a high APY. So if you're trying to decide between accounts, definitely read the fine print and make sure the ones you're considering can be opened with a smaller amount of money (or even none at all) and will pay you the best rate regardless of your balance.If you currently have your emergency fund stashed in your checking account or stuck in a regular savings account and earning no interest, take a closer look at money market accounts. One might just be a great home for your emergency fund.

Wells Fargo Pays $40 Million to Customers for Excessive Fees In this case, paying 2% in ongoing annual fees means leaving over $102,000 on the table.How to know what you're being chargedTo understand how you're charged, it helps to understand the different types of fees. Typically, there are two -- ongoing fees and transaction fees. Ongoing fees are charged regularly, such as an annual account maintenance fee. Transaction fees are charged each time you make a transaction. For example, if you buy a mutual fund, you'll pay a one-time fee.The simplest way to learn the type of fee you'll be charged and how much you can expect to pay is by reading the material provided by your brokerage. Look at the opening documents, account statements, confirmation, and any product-specific documents to find both the type and the amount of fees. Naturally, you know that an ongoing fee of 2% will eat into your investment more than a fee of 0.25%.Important questionsAccording to the SEC, these are some of the questions you should ask a financial professional before committing to an investment:How do these fees and expenses compare to other products that can help me meet my financial objectives?How much will this investment have to increase in value before I break even?How do you get paid? If it's by commission, how are your commissions determined? (This question will give you a better idea of whether you're being pushed in a particular direction to make more money for the advisor).What are all the fees relating to this account? Can you provide a fee schedule that lists all the fees that I will be charged for investments and maintenance?What fees will I pay to purchase, hold, and sell this investment?Will fees appear clearly on my account statement or my confirmation? If not, how will I know about them?How can I reduce or eliminate some of the fees I'll pay? For example, can I buy the investment directly without a financial professional?Do I need to maintain a minimum account balance to avoid fees?Yes, it seems like a lot, but when you consider how much money you can lose to fees, asking these questions is worth your time.Check your statementsIf the Wells Fargo situation teaches us anything, it's that we should check our statements to ensure that we're not being overcharged for fees. It's up to you to check your statements and to raise an alarm if you are being overcharged.Just as you would shop around for any other product or service, shop around before you invest.