Suze Orman Has a 'Serious' Amount of Money Invested in This One Thing

by Brittney Myers | Published on April 22, 2023

Young woman listening to podcast on her headphones while drinking coffee.

Image source: Getty Images

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

Was it true love or mere infatuation?

Key points

  • Suze Orman has a "serious" amount of money invested in I bonds, which comes as little surprise to her fans as she's been pushing them for much of the last year.
  • I bonds are Treasury savings bonds with an interest rate that changes based on inflation.
  • Instead of I bonds, she's now pointing toward short-term CDs and high-yield savings accounts as better places for your emergency fund.

Check out our picks for best stock brokers

Suze Orman isn't one to hold back what she has to say. Indeed, forthrightness has been a cornerstone of the personal finance guru's brand. 

So it's no surprise to learn that the expert waxing poetic on I bonds for the last year -- let's not forget everyone's favorite holiday gift! -- does, in fact, "have a serious amount of money in there." What's more, she's been at it a while, adding that some of her I bonds are "over 20 years old."

What is a surprise -- or at least a change? She's now saying it might be time to reconsider your next I bond purchase. "I'm not the lover that I used to be of Series I bonds," she admitted in a recent podcast episode. "I'm so sorry, Series I bonds."

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

The renaissance of I bonds

Series I savings bonds -- called I bonds for short -- are issued by the U.S. Treasury department. Like most savings bonds, they pay out interest until they mature (in this case, the lifetime is 30 years). What makes I bonds different from other bonds is the way that interest rate is set.

I bonds have a two-part rate: the fixed rate and the inflation rate. The fixed rate is set when you purchase the bond and never changes. (It's currently at 0.4%.) 

An I bond's inflation rate, on the other hand, is variable and changes every six months (the new rate is set every May 1 and Nov. 1). The inflation rate is based on the Consumer Price Index. In other words, when inflation is high, this rate is high. When inflation is low, an I bond's inflation rate is low.

This last bit is the interesting part. While inflation was hitting highs last year, I bonds had a rate of 9.62%, making I bonds a hot commodity.

The cooling I bond ardor

Like Orman, many are starting to cool on I bonds. At first glance, it's easy to blame it on inflation; as inflation decreases, I bond rates are also dropping. But it's a little more involved than that, at least for Orman. 

It seems her main concern is more that I bonds are long-term investments (you can't redeem at all in the first year, and you'll pay penalties if you redeem before the five-year mark). Between inflation and the ever-changing interest rates, tying up your funds for five years may not make the most financial sense for most folks.

She says that if you have some cash you don't need to access in that time, I bonds could be good to pick up before the next rate reset. But if you might need that money -- if it's your emergency funds, for instance -- you may need to steer clear.

What does she suggest instead? Short-term solutions like CDs (certificates of deposit) and savings accounts.

"I'd rather see you go into a three-month, six-month certificate of deposit or Treasury bills. Or even into a high-yielding savings account," she says. "But be careful when it comes to I bonds because of the five-year lockup period."

Our best stock brokers

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers.

Our Research Expert

Brittney Myers
Brittney Myers

Brittney started her writing career in the world of science, putting her physics degree to good use. Her journey into finance started with building her personal credit, but soon grew into a borderline obsession with credit cards and travel rewards. For the last 7 years, she has enjoyed the ability to share her expertise with readers, as well as the opportunity to interview companies and individuals making an impact on our financial lives. She wholly believe most problems can be solved with the right research -- and a good spreadsheet -- and she specializes in translating complex financial topics into actionable advice to help educate and empower readers.

Featured Articles

Best Online Stock Brokers and Trading Platforms

How to Open a Brokerage Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Best Online Stock Brokers for Beginners

Best Robo-Advisors