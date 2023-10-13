This One Thing Can Hugely Impact Your Retirement. Here's How to Prepare

Why Your Checking Account Should Contain as Little Money as Possible A bank account is an excellent place to keep your money so it's organized and readily available when needed. Many people keep their cash in a checking account. But, while you want to stash enough money in your checking account to cover your bills and everyday expenses, you want to avoid keeping all of your cash there. I'll explain why here, and suggest a better place to stash your extra savings.Don't miss out on interestThe average checking account doesn't accrue interest. That means you won't get rewarded for keeping money in your bank account. Instead of keeping all your cash in your checking account, you should only keep enough to cover your monthly expenses. You may want to keep a bit more than just enough to cover your bills. That way, you'll be covered if you have an unexpected charge or a more costly bill than anticipated. How much extra should you have? It depends. For some people, a couple hundred extra dollars may be ideal. But for others, it may be a good idea to include a few hundred or up to an extra $1,000 in their checking accounts for extra wiggle room.But don't keep every last dollar you have in your checking account. If you do, you'll miss out on interest. Instead, move your extra savings into a bank account that accrues interest. With an interest-earning bank account, you'll get rewarded as your cash sits in the bank. You could earn money with a savings accountMany people keep extra cash in a savings account. Review the bank's annual percentage yield (APY) when considering a new savings account. This rate is the amount of money or interest you'll earn over a year. The higher the APY, the more money you can make. You can take advantage of an attractive interest rate by opening a high-yield savings account. At the time of writing, the bank accounts on our best high-yield savings accounts list offer APYs ranging from 4.30% to 5.26%. If you have a significant amount of extra cash and keep it in an account like this, you can earn money without doing extra work. $5,000 in savings accumulates this much interest To determine how much interest you can earn by moving your extra cash to a savings account, multiply your initial deposit by the APY your bank account offers. This will show you how much interest you can earn by keeping your money in the bank for a year. Let's imagine you have $5,000 extra sitting in your checking account right now. If you instead move that money to a high-yield savings account with an APY of 5% and you keep it in the bank for an entire year (and your APY doesn't change; note that banks can raise or lower APYs at any time), you'll earn $250. That's much better than making $0 by keeping your savings in a checking account that doesn't accrue interest. Now you can see why it pays to avoid keeping all your money in a checking account. You can earn extra money from interest by keeping your spare cash in a savings account that offers interest. For additional tips like this, check out our free personal finance resources.

3 Reasons I Don't Like Aldi as Much as I Used To At some point in 2022, I discovered Aldi and began shopping there weekly. I found that I was able to save money on my grocery bill by purchasing certain produce items there. And since I happen to have an Aldi adjacent to my local Costco, it wasn't particularly out of my way.But over the past few months, I've become less enamored with Aldi. Here's why.1. The selection is just too limitedAldi -- at least near me -- is a minimally stocked grocery store. The shelves aren't loaded the way they are at my nearby ShopRite and Stop & Shop.To be fair, this was the case when I first started shopping there. But because there's just not a lot of selection, I'm generally limited to only buying a few items when I pop into Aldi.Not so long ago, I was running into Aldi for some fruit, which I usually buy there, and I needed to grab shredded cheddar cheese. Normally, I get that at Costco, but I didn't want to run next door to Costco and wait in a line for cheese alone. Unfortunately, though, Aldi didn't have the cheese I needed, so I had to make an extra stop anyway.2. The inventory is too inconsistentNot only is there a limited selection of food items I can buy at Aldi, but sometimes, I can't even find the five or six things I'm looking for. Aldi was once my go-to source for avocados, since it's an expensive purchase and Aldi tends to sell them for less than Costco (at least in my area). But the last few times I stopped at Aldi, avocados weren't in stock.And that's happened to me with other things, too. Over the past several months, I've struggled to find everything from cucumbers to strawberries at Aldi as well.3. What the store saves me on groceries, I lose via lost working hoursShopping at Aldi still has the potential to save me a little money on groceries. At a time when supermarket prices are up 3.6% on an annual basis, that helps.The problem, however, is that even though Aldi is right near Costco in my neighborhood, thereby allowing me to combine those trips, it still takes time to visit an extra supermarket. I have to find parking, wait in a checkout line, and spend time searching the shelves.While it's nice to save $2 here and $3 there, the reality is that a stop at Aldi might cost me 20 or more minutes of work -- especially when I don't manage to find the things I need. And losing out on that work time often means forgoing more than $2 or $3 of income. So from a time perspective, it's just not worth it.Shopping at Aldi could make sense for a lot of people. If you're someone with flexibility in your schedule and grocery list, and you're not so picky about the brands you bring home, then it could pay to spend the time visiting Aldi, even if you don't always manage to find all the things you need. But I've reached the point where shopping at Aldi makes less and less sense for me, so I'll most likely stop going there unless it's a one-off basis.

5 Amazing Costco Buys for Less Than $10 Costco is a favorite among bargain hunters. But because it's a place where you typically buy in bulk, it's often not great when you only want to spend a few bucks. Believe it or not, though, there are some deals at Costco for $10 or less. Here are five amazing Costco finds that will set you back no more than $10.1. Rotisserie chickenNot surprisingly, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken tops this list. Costco debuted its famed bird for $4.99 way back in 1994. It briefly raised the price by $1 during the Great Recession in 2008, then knocked it back down to $4.99 one year later. Had Costco raised its prices to keep up with inflation since 1994, that chicken would cost $10.48 today.Costco's rotisserie chicken will always be a fan favorite for those looking for an effortless dinner. Just be aware: Costco keeps the prices low because its rotisserie chicken is what's called a loss leader. The warehouse giant is willing to lose money selling them because it knows it can get customers into stores, where they'll probably buy more than just a chicken.2. Hot dog and soda comboCostco has raised the prices of many of its food court items in recent years, but the price of one perennial favorite shows no signs of budging: the hot dog and soda combo, which has cost $1.50 since it debuted in 1985. Adjusted for inflation, the hot dog and soda combo should cost $4.28. Last year, during a quarterly earnings call, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said the warehouse giant could keep the $1.50 price point “forever.”3. Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond ButterYou can use almond butter as a salad dressing ingredient, slather it on toast, put it in baked goods, or just eat it straight from the jar. If you're the type who likes to devour almond butter by the spoonful, you don't want to pass up a 27-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter, available for just $7.99. That works out to less than $0.30 per ounce. By comparison, a 16-ounce jar of Trader Joe's Creamy Almond Butter Salted costs $6.99.4. Olde Thompson Kosher Sea Salt, 5 lbsSea salt has plenty of uses that go beyond cooking. You can use it for cleaning, as an exfoliant for your skin, and sprinkle it around your garden to keep unwanted bugs away. For just $5.99, you can score a 5-pound jar of Olde Thompson Kosher Sea Salt and keep it handy for all your household and kitchen needs.5. Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix, 96 OuncesBisquick is another one of those things that's handy to keep in your pantry. You can use it to whip up a quick batch of pancakes or waffles for breakfast or keep it on hand for a variety of baked good recipes. A 96-ounce box of Bisquick is available at Costco for $8.89. It's normally priced at $10.99, but there's a $2.10 manufacturer's discount that's good through Oct. 8, 2023.What are the best deals at Costco?Since Costco tends to sell large quantities, you'll typically find that a lot of the best deals cost well above $10. Regardless of the exact price, it usually makes sense to buy products at Costco that have a long shelf life. For example, even if you find great deals on fresh produce and milk, you probably don't want to load up on these items unless you're feeding a large crowd, as they'll go bad quickly.Also, make sure you look beyond the grocery department for savings. For example, getting your prescriptions from Costco Pharmacy or using Costco to fill up your gas tank could also save you money.If you want to maximize the benefits of your membership, try shopping with a Visa credit card that offers rewards. (Costco only accepts Visa credit cards.) That way you can earn travel rewards or cash back when you load up on groceries and other necessities.

6 Little-Known Perks of the Costco Shopping App It's no big secret that Costco is hands-down, second-to-none, dead last, in its adoption of digital and mobile technology. True, its website has come a long way since the days when it offered little navigational help and basically left you up a creek without a paddle -- or a kayak (or a CLIF bar). Even today, its website can feel as dizzying as a first-time experience at a foreign bazaar. Perhaps it was with those low expectations that I recently downloaded the Costco shopping app and found myself not entirely disappointed. I guess I'm not alone: on the Apple App Store, the Costco Shopping app has 4.9 stars, while Google Play reviewers have given it a cumulative 4.7 stars. Could we all be deluded? I suppose. But if pressed, I'd say the following six perks were a nice surprise. 1. Check your rewards balance If you're an Executive member, the Costco app will give you an estimate on how much cash back you're earning. You can find it by clicking on "Account," then navigating to the "2% Reward" tab under "My Wallet." Costco even has a cool rewards gauge that shows you how close you're getting to $1,000 in rewards (the maximum you can earn in a 12-month period). 2. Compare gas prices Your Costco app uses your location to show you gas prices at warehouses near you. Just click on the "Warehouses" tab at the bottom of your screen and click on the location where you shop. Costco itself admits that the prices aren't updated frequently, so it may be a few pennies off. But in my experience the app has been surprisingly accurate. 3. Find promotions and ongoing sales The headliner perk on the Costco Shopping app is the deals it'll push to your phone. No more wandering around the warehouse hoping to find something that's below full price. With the Shopping app, you can narrow down ongoing sales into five categories: In-Warehouse and Online SavingsWhile Supplies LastTreasure HuntWhat's New New Lower Prices The app also lets you "swipe to clip" certain deals as if you're adding them to a coupon box. It's not the most advanced technology -- it doesn't, for instance, pick up on my spending habits and send me customized coupons -- but I like having all my favorite Costco deals in one place. 4. Store my membership card That's right. No more visiting the service counter when you forget your card. Once you sign in to your Costco account on the app and verify your identity, you can pull up your digital membership card on the spot. The app will even let you add your Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi if you have one. 5. Make shopping lists The Costco shopping app lets you make custom shopping lists. The feature is so easy to use, in fact, I've been using it for other grocery stores, not just Costco. You can also make a shopping list of Costco products found online and have it synchronized within your app. That way, if you see something you like online, you can check its availability in the warehouse. 6. Look up receipts The Costco Shopping app gives you an easy way to find old receipts. Just go to "Account," then navigate to "Orders and Purchases" to find receipts for online and warehouse orders. While you don't need a receipt to return items to Costco, having the bulk of them could be useful for personal finance management, as you can get an overview of how much you're spending at Costco per month. All in all, the Costco shopping app isn't poorly built. It has a long way to go -- for instance, it could use a scan-and-go feature -- but for the average Costco shopper it can add value to your shopping experience.